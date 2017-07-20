Austin Forkner Sidelined for Millville

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced today that Austin Forkner would miss round eight of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Millville due to a concussion sustained in a practice crash earlier this week.

In his second professional season, the Missouri native has five moto podiums through seven rounds and is currently eighth in 250MX points.

Forkner captured AMA Rookie of the Year honors last year after finishing fourth in 250MX points and two moto wins.

In a statement, Kawasaki said Forkner “will take the weekend off to recuperate and return to racing as soon as possible.”