Arnaud Tonus to Debut 2018 YZ450F at MXGP of Czech Republic

In early June, when Yamaha announced their all-new YZ450F, speculation as to when Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb would debut the bike in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross was rampant. While we still don’t have a definitive timeline as to when we’ll see the 2018 YZ450F stateside, we will see the new bike in action this weekend at the MXGP of Czech Republic.

Yamaha announced today that Wilvo Yamaha’s Arnaud Tonus would be racing the 2018 for the final seven rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Tonus’ teammate Shaun Simpson will also race the bike when he returns from injury.

According to the team, Tonus has already been testing the 2018.

"I'm pleased I get to ride the 2018 YZ450F at Loket this weekend," said Tonus in a team statement. "I got to test it a couple of months ago and I felt good straight away. Since then, I haven't had too much time on the bike but I have been able to get out on it a few times and I feel really comfortable on it. My speed is good, and the bike feels strong so I am confident I can do well on it."

A works version of the 2018 is still in development. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing riders Romain Febvre and Jeremy Van Horebeek are expected to debut the 2018 YZ450FM later this year.