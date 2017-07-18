Bench Racing Ammo: The Martins at Millville

Located in the small town of Millville, Minnesota, is a unique stop on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross circuit, Spring Creek Motocross Park. It is the only venue that is literally home to two riders on the circuit. Alex and Jeremy Martin grew up on the property, which their parents, John and Greta, purchased in 1987.
The two combined for more than one hundred amateur wins at the track and have spun more practice laps “than they can remember.” They will literally walk to the racetrack this weekend.
This Saturday will mark the fifth time the two have competed against one another at Millville in the professional ranks—Jeremy holds the edge 4-0. With the brothers running second (Alex) and third (Jeremy) in 250 Class points through seven rounds, we decided to look back at their results at the track through the last four years.
|Year
|Jeremy Martin
|Alex Martin
|2013
|4th overall
|15th overall
|2014
|1st overall
|8th overall
|2015
|2nd overall
|10th overall
|2016
|1st overall
|3rd overall
In addition, back in 2015 we stole an idea from Racer X Illustrated and put together an online edition of Two Tribes: The Martins and Millville. We’ve reposted it below.
Who’s faster at the track?
Alex Martin: Of course that’s the first question [laughs]. I have to have people in my court; I’m going to say me.
Jeremy Martin: [Without hesitation] I am.
How many laps have you ridden at the track?
Alex: Over one hundred thousand, at least.
Jeremy: I can’t even tell you. It’s been a lot.
Favorite section?
Alex: Sand whoops.
Jeremy: Sand whoops.
Favorite national moment you watched as a kid?
Alex: It would have to be either Ricky Carmichael doing a can-can down the downhill and endo-ing in maybe 1997, or Ricky lapping the entire field.
Jeremy: Ricky lapping the field in the mud race and watching my brother make his pro debut there [2008].
Worst job John's [their father] made you do at the track?
Alex: Either picking up trash after a race or tying a rope around your waist to a tree and trying to weed-whack a really, really steep hill.
Jeremy: I had to go out and weed-whack one of the hills—we called it turkey hill—and I got stung by a bunch of bees.
Uphill triple or Holy Schmit?
Alex: Well, the Holy Schmit isn’t really there anymore, so I will go with the uphill triple.
Jeremy: Uphill triple.
How much different is the race-day track from mid-week motos?
Alex: It’s massive. On race weekend, it’s soft and loamy and ruts in every corner. During the week, it’s like a California hard-pack blue groove.
Jeremy: Night and day. On race day, it’s nice and loamy, and there are lines and breaking bumps. During the week, it feels like a quad rolled the track and it’s rock hard.
Growing up, did you have any input on track obstacles?
Alex: No, my dad never listened to me.
Jeremy: Not really. When I was younger I didn’t really know what was going on. When I got on big bikes, my dad would build something and say, “Okay, boys, you’re my test dummies. Go and try it out.”
First amateur race won there?
Alex: It was so long ago—I don’t remember. [Ed Note: According to SpringCreekMX.com it was the 85cc Mini 12-15 race in 2003.]
Jeremy: It was probably the 65 10-11 class. [Ed note: He won the class in 2004.]
Who’s gotten in more trouble during a race weekend when growing up?
Alex: That’s tough one. Probably me. Back at that age, I was always wanting to hang out with girls at night. He usually just went back and played video games and ate some donuts [laughs].
Jeremy: [Without hesitation] Alex.
What’s something about the property that most wouldn’t know about?
Alex: In the 1970s, kind of how the track got started, it was a hill climb. Right where the Chadapult is, right before that where the right hand sweeper is, there used to be a hill climb that went up there.
Jeremy: We used to have a hill climb at Spring Creek.
Best whoop monster story?
Alex: Actually, I don’t even know that guy. We don’t have a number or email address or anyway to contact the guy. He just stopped coming a few years ago.
Jeremy: That guy was something else. He used to be in the Army or something like that. I just always remember him being crazy, and he would sweat really bad and he stunk at the end of the day.
Who's better in the sand whoops?
Alex: Oh, definitely me.
Jeremy: Oh, I’m definitely better than Big Al in the whoops.