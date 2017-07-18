Bench Racing Ammo: The Martins at Millville

Located in the small town of Millville, Minnesota, is a unique stop on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross circuit, Spring Creek Motocross Park. It is the only venue that is literally home to two riders on the circuit. Alex and Jeremy Martin grew up on the property, which their parents, John and Greta, purchased in 1987.

The two combined for more than one hundred amateur wins at the track and have spun more practice laps “than they can remember.” They will literally walk to the racetrack this weekend.

This Saturday will mark the fifth time the two have competed against one another at Millville in the professional ranks—Jeremy holds the edge 4-0. With the brothers running second (Alex) and third (Jeremy) in 250 Class points through seven rounds, we decided to look back at their results at the track through the last four years.

Year Jeremy Martin Alex Martin 2013 4th overall 15th overall 2014 1st overall 8th overall 2015 2nd overall 10th overall 2016 1st overall 3rd overall

In addition, back in 2015 we stole an idea from Racer X Illustrated and put together an online edition of Two Tribes: The Martins and Millville. We’ve reposted it below.

Who’s faster at the track?

Alex Martin: Of course that’s the first question [laughs]. I have to have people in my court; I’m going to say me.

Jeremy Martin: [Without hesitation] I am.

How many laps have you ridden at the track?

Alex: Over one hundred thousand, at least.

Jeremy: I can’t even tell you. It’s been a lot.