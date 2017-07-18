450 Words: How Well Do You Remember The First Half of Pro Motocross?

Are you constantly bragging about your vastly superior moto knowledge? Do you look down upon your moto brothers that claim to watch the races every weekend when in reality they're watching The Real Housewives of Orange County? Here is your chance to prove your moto knowledge.

We’re just over the halfway point in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, so we’ve put together a little quiz to see who is actually paying attention. Some of the questions are fairly easy, while others will stump even the most core viewers.

Take the quiz below and let us know how you did in the comments.