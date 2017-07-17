Wake-Up Call

X Games 2017
U.S Bank Stadium – Minneapolis
Harley-Davidson Flat Track
|Rider
|Medal
|Sammy Halbert
|Gold
|Jared Mees
|Silver
|Brad Baker
|Bronze
Pacifico Moto X Freestyle
|RIDER
|MEDAL
|Levi Sherwood
|Gold
|Josh Sheehan
|Silver
|Clinton Moore
|Bronze
LifeProof Moto X Step Up
|RIDER
|MEDAL
|Jarryd McNeil
|Gold
|Bryce Hudson
|Silver
|Ronnie Renner
|T-Bronze
|Massimo Bianconcini
|T-Bronze
|Libor Podmol
|T-Bronze
Moto X Best Whip
|RIDER
|MEDAL
|Destin Cantrell
|Gold
|Jarryd McNeil
|Silver
|Tyler Bereman
|Bronze
Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick
|RIDER
|MEDAL
|Levi Sherwood
|Gold
|Jackson Strong
|Silver
|Clinton Moore
|Bronze
The Real Cost Moto X Quarterpipe High Air
|RIDER
|MEDAL
|Colby Raha
|Gold
|Tyler Bereman
|Silver
|Brian McCarty
|Bronze
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Round 6 - MX Bon Conseil - Quebec
MX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|1st
|3rd
|Honda
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|4th
|1st
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|3rd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|5th
|7th
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|10th
|4th
|Honda
|6th
|Kyle Chisolm
|7th
|6th
|Honda
|7th
|Cade Clason
|9th
|5th
|KTM
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|8th
|8th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Dillan Epstein
|6th
|11th
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Jesse Wentland
|11th
|9th
|Suzuki
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|1st
|2nd
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|2nd
|3rd
|Honda
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|6th
|1st
|KTM
|4th
|Ryan Surratt
|3rd
|4th
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Bobby Piazza
|5th
|6th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Casey Keast
|4th
|11th
|Yamaha
|7th
|Davey Fraser
|9th
|9th
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Jonah Brittons
|10th
|10th
|KTM
|9th
|Jacob Hayes
|16th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Hayden Halstead
|7th
|14th
|Yamaha
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|316
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|308
|3rd
|Colton Faciotti
|288
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|269
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|267
|6th
|Dillan Epstein
|249
|7th
|Cade Clason
|213
|8th
|Kyle Chisolm
|210
|9th
|Tim Tremblay
|195
|10th
|Nathan Biles
|162
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|298
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|296
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|289
|4th
|Ryan Surratt
|258
|5th
|Dylan Wright
|245
|6th
|Casey Keast
|198
|7th
|Jacob Hayes
|186
|8th
|Davey Fraser
|181
|9th
|Hayden Halstead
|176
|10th
|Jesse Pettis
|148
AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS
Round 7 – Shepparton – Victoria
MX1 450 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Kirk Gibbs
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|3rd
|Brett Metcalfe
|4th
|Todd Waters
|5th
|Kade Mosig
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|8th
|Luke Clout
|9th
|Luke Styke
|10th
|Dylan Long
MX2 250 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Mitchell Evans
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|3rd
|Kyle Webster
|4th
|Eagan Mastin
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|6th
|Richie Evans
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|8th
|Hamish Harwood
|9th
|Jackson Richardson
|10th
|Ricky Latimer
MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|489
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|435
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|383
|4th
|Todd Waters
|361
|5th
|Luke Styke
|357
|6th
|Kyle Peters
|327
|7th
|Luke Clout
|324
|8th
|Brett Metcalfe
|297
|9th
|Nathan Crawford
|251
|10th
|Keiron Hall
|233
MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|426
|2nd
|Mitchell Evans
|418
|3rd
|Egan Mastin
|407
|4th
|Hamish Harwood
|373
|5th
|Jackson Richardson
|365
|6th
|Kyle Webster
|344
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|334
|8th
|Jayden Rickers
|320
|9th
|Richie Evans
|303
|10th
|Ricky Latimer
|246
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|301
|2
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|256
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|242
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|199
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|195
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|190
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|186
|8
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|184
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|176
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|168
|11
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|144
|12
|Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|99
|13
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|88
|14
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|79
|15
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|79
|16
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|68
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|67
|18
|Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
|66
|19
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|64
|20
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|63
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|291
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|272
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|219
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|216
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|198
|6
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|183
|7
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|164
|8
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|150
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|10
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|146
|12
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|143
|11
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|143
|13
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|142
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|127
|15
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|87
|16
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|79
|17
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|42
|18
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|39
|19
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|38
|20
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|36
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|478
|2nd
|Clement Desalle
|387
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|383
|4th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|382
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|310
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|309
|7th
|Max Nagl
|289
|8th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|267
|9th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|267
|10th
|Arnaud Tonus
|253
MX2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|501
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|463
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|377
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|363
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|355
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|303
|7th
|Brian Bogers
|241
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|233
|9th
|Brent Van donink
|221
|10th
|Hunter Lawrence
|199
EMX 250
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Simone Furlotti
|235
|2nd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|227
|3rd
|Alberto Forato
|180
|4th
|Jago Geerts
|171
|5th
|Ruben Fernandez
|162
|6th
|Ken Bengtson
|152
|7th
|Marshal Weltin
|143
|8th
|Miro Sihvonen
|126
|9th
|Mathys Boisrame
|124
|10th
|Tristan Charboneau
|114
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|128
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|104
|3rd
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|80
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|79
|6th
|Christian Brockel
|71
|7th
|Cedric Grobben
|65
|8th
|Bence Szvoboda
|52
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|51
|10th
|Jeremy Seewer
|50
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike