Wake-Up Call

July 17, 2017 8:00am
X Games 2017

U.S Bank Stadium – Minneapolis

Harley-Davidson Flat Track

Rider Medal
Sammy Halbert Gold
Jared Mees Silver
Brad Baker Bronze

Pacifico Moto X Freestyle

RIDER MEDAL
Levi Sherwood Gold
Josh Sheehan Silver
Clinton Moore Bronze

LifeProof Moto X Step Up

RIDER MEDAL
Jarryd McNeil Gold
Bryce Hudson Silver
Ronnie Renner T-Bronze
Massimo Bianconcini T-Bronze
Libor Podmol T-Bronze

Moto X Best Whip

RIDER MEDAL
Destin Cantrell Gold
Jarryd McNeil Silver
Tyler Bereman Bronze

Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick

RIDER MEDAL
Levi Sherwood Gold
Jackson Strong Silver
Clinton Moore Bronze

The Real Cost Moto X Quarterpipe High Air

RIDER MEDAL
Colby Raha Gold
Tyler Bereman Silver
Brian McCarty Bronze

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Round 6 - MX Bon Conseil - Quebec

MX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Colton Facciotti 1st 3rd Honda
2nd Christophe Pourcel 4th 1st Husqvarna
3rd Matt Goerke 3rd 2nd Yamaha
4th Mike Alessi 5th 7th Kawasaki
5th Tyler Medaglia 10th 4th Honda
6th Kyle Chisolm 7th 6th Honda
7th Cade Clason 9th 5th KTM
8th Tim Tremblay 8th 8th Yamaha
9th Dillan Epstein 6th 11th Kawasaki
10th  Jesse Wentland 11th 9th Suzuki

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 1st 2nd Yamaha
2nd Dylan Wright 2nd 3rd Honda
3rd Josh Osby 6th 1st KTM
4th Ryan Surratt 3rd 4th Kawasaki
5th Bobby Piazza 5th 6th Kawasaki
6th Casey Keast 4th 11th Yamaha
7th Davey Fraser 9th 9th Husqvarna
8th Jonah Brittons 10th 10th KTM
9th Jacob Hayes 16th 5th Kawasaki
10th  Hayden Halstead 7th 14th Yamaha

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 316
2nd Christophe Pourcel 308
3rd Colton Faciotti 288
4th Mike Alessi 269
5th Tyler Medaglia 267
6th Dillan Epstein 249
7th Cade Clason 213
8th Kyle Chisolm 210
9th Tim Tremblay 195
10th  Nathan Biles 162

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Cole Thompson 298
2nd Shawn Maffenbeier 296
3rd Josh Osby 289
4th Ryan Surratt 258
5th Dylan Wright 245
6th Casey Keast 198
7th Jacob Hayes 186
8th Davey Fraser 181
9th Hayden Halstead 176
10th  Jesse Pettis 148

AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS

Round 7 – Shepparton – Victoria

MX1 450 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Kirk Gibbs
2nd Dean Ferris
3rd Brett Metcalfe
4th Todd Waters
5th Kade Mosig
6th Nathan Crawford
7th Kyle Peters
8th Luke Clout
9th Luke Styke
10th Dylan Long

MX2 250 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Mitchell Evans
2nd Wilson Todd
3rd Kyle Webster
4th Eagan Mastin
5th Jayden Rykers
6th Richie Evans
7th Dylan Wills
8th Hamish Harwood
9th Jackson Richardson
10th Ricky Latimer

MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dean Ferris 489
2nd Kirk Gibbs 435
3rd Kade Mosig 383
4th Todd Waters 361
5th Luke Styke 357
6th Kyle Peters 327
7th Luke Clout 324
8th Brett Metcalfe 297
9th Nathan Crawford 251
10th Keiron Hall 233

MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Wilson Todd 426
2nd Mitchell Evans 418
3rd Egan Mastin 407
4th Hamish Harwood 373
5th Jackson Richardson 365
6th Kyle Webster 344
7th Dylan Wills 334
8th Jayden Rickers 320
9th Richie Evans 303
10th Ricky Latimer 246

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA301
2Alex Martin Millville, MN256
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN242
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France199
5Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA195
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH190
7Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL186
8Austin Forkner Richards, MO184
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI176
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK168
11Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC144
12Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA99
13Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR88
14Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ79
15Chase Sexton La Moille, IL79
16R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL68
17Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA67
18Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA66
19Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA64
20Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX63
Full Standings

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO291
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA272
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France219
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom198
6Justin Bogle Cushing, OK183
7Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA164
8Weston Peick Wildomar, CA150
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC147
10Broc Tickle Holly, MI146
12Josh Grant Riverside, CA143
11Justin Barcia Monroe, NY143
13Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador142
14Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden127
15Christian Craig Hemet, CA87
16Dakota Alix Jay, VT79
17Henry Miller Rochester, MN42
18Trey Canard Shawnee, OK39
19John Short Pilot Point, TX38
20Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL36
Full Standings

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 478
2nd Clement Desalle 387
3rd Gautier Paulin 383
4th Jeffrey Herlings 382
5th Tim Gajser 310
6th Romain Febvre 309
7th Max Nagl 289
8th Evgeny Bobryshev 267
9th Jeremy Van Horebeek 267
10th Arnaud Tonus 253

MX2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 501
2nd Jeremy Seewer 463
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 377
4th Benoit Paturel 363
5th Julien Lieber 355
6th Thomas Covington 303
7th Brian Bogers 241
8th Jorge Prado 233
9th Brent Van donink 221
10th Hunter Lawrence 199

EMX 250 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Simone Furlotti 235
2nd Morgan Lesiardo 227
3rd Alberto Forato 180
4th Jago Geerts 171
5th Ruben Fernandez 162
6th Ken Bengtson 152
7th Marshal Weltin 143
8th Miro Sihvonen 126
9th Mathys Boisrame 124
10th Tristan Charboneau 114

MX Masters of Germany

MX Masters 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 128
2nd Jens Getteman 104
3rd Hunter Lawrence 88
4th Brian Hsu 80
5th Henry Jacobi 79
6th Christian Brockel 71
7th Cedric Grobben 65
8th Bence Szvoboda 52
9th Jaromir Romancik 51
10th Jeremy Seewer 50

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike