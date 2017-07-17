Feld Entertainment is Hiring an Event Manager

Palmetto, Florida – Feld Entertainment is soliciting applications for an event manager at Monster Energy Supercross! This position advances and executes the premier live motor sport event, and must be highly self-motivated and organized with an acute attention to detail in order to succeed. This position is responsible for supervising and managing all event staff and ensuring the event runs efficiently from start to finish while providing leadership and guidance to event personnel. The ideal candidate will have at least three (3) years of related experience, or the equivalent combination of training, education, and experience. A thorough understanding of supercross and live event show operations, and experience working with and managing large groups and events is essential.

