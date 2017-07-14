How to Watch: X Games and More

July 14, 2017 4:20pm
by:

There aren't any Lucas Oil Pro Motocross or MXGP rounds this weekend, but there's still a couple ways to get your motocross or action sports fix this weekend with X Games Minneapolis and the Canadian Motocross Nationals. 

Also remember, if you sign up for the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass you can watch full replays of any of the previous seven Lucas Oil Pro Motocross rounds from earlier this summer. 

X Games Minneapolis 

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3

Online Streaming: WatchESPNESPN app 

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 6 | Notre-Dame-du Bon-Conseil | Quebec
Sunday, July 16

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

2017 STANDINGS

Canadian Motocross Nationals Championship Standings

MX1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 264
2nd Christophe Pourcel 255
3rd Colton Faciotti 233
4th Mike Alessi 229
5th Tyler Medaglia 228
6th Dillan Epstein 214
7th Cade Clason 175
8th Kyle Chisolm 171
9th Tim Tremblay 159
10th  Keylan Meston 139

MX2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Cole Thompson 279
2nd Josh Osby 239
3rd Shawn Maffenbeier 239
4th Ryan Surratt 210
5th Dylan Wright 193
6th Casey Keast 160
7th Jacob Hayes 155
8th Jesse Pettis 148
9th Davey Fraser 147
10th  Christopher Fortier 147

