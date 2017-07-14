How to Watch: X Games and More

There aren't any Lucas Oil Pro Motocross or MXGP rounds this weekend, but there's still a couple ways to get your motocross or action sports fix this weekend with X Games Minneapolis and the Canadian Motocross Nationals.
Also remember, if you sign up for the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass you can watch full replays of any of the previous seven Lucas Oil Pro Motocross rounds from earlier this summer.
X Games Minneapolis
TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Online Schedule
ROUND 6 | Notre-Dame-du Bon-Conseil | Quebec
Sunday, July 16
MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
2017 STANDINGS
Canadian Motocross Nationals Championship Standings
MX1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|264
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|255
|3rd
|Colton Faciotti
|233
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|229
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|228
|6th
|Dillan Epstein
|214
|7th
|Cade Clason
|175
|8th
|Kyle Chisolm
|171
|9th
|Tim Tremblay
|159
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|139
MX2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|279
|2nd
|Josh Osby
|239
|3rd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|239
|4th
|Ryan Surratt
|210
|5th
|Dylan Wright
|193
|6th
|Casey Keast
|160
|7th
|Jacob Hayes
|155
|8th
|Jesse Pettis
|148
|9th
|Davey Fraser
|147
|10th
|Christopher Fortier
|147