Grant (Knee) Possibly Out for Nationals

We knew that Monster Energy Kawasaki's Josh Grant suffered a knee injury at Southwick, but this week we awaited news from his team regarding his condition. Today the team announced in a PR that Grant underwent knee surgery on July 11th and will return to action as soon as possible.

We've also uncovered a little more info on the situation and have heard Josh suffered a slight meniscus tear and a tear in his LCL. The injury will keep him out for a few weeks, which could mean an end to his season in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Grant started this Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship strong, with an overall podium at Hangtown. He was ninth in points coming into the weekend at Southwick.