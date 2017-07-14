36 Years of Loretta's: 1990

My first trip to Hurricane Mills was the summer of 1990. I was riding the 85cc 14-15 class and just starting to post some decent finishes as an amateur racer. I had been to Ponca City, Mammoth, the GNC in Texas, and all the big West Coast races, but Loretta’s is something special. The things that stick out to me are the crushing humidity, the inevitable rain, and the great time I had swimming in the creek and riding bicycles and scooters around with my buddies. Oh, there was racing too! The three-moto format is something that took some getting used to. I actually like it because it rewards a consistent rider rather than some putty head that pulls a holeshot and hangs on for the ride of his life. It also gives you one more chance to have a mechanical or a big crash that can take you out of the running. Sometimes it happens to the other guy and you come out looking like a genius.

In 1990, I was the guy struggling with mechanical gremlins. My dad was a great mechanic and he was meticulous with my bikes. There might have been faster bikes there, but there wasn’t one that was prepped better. Yet early on in one of my motos my bike started to bog and almost die out on the track. It would somehow clean itself out and start to run again, only to bog out a turn or two later. We tore the bike apart and changed every electrical piece with the help of the Suzuki support guys. It sounded good on the stand, but during my second moto it did the exact same thing. Once again we tore it down and this time we found a small wood chip stuck in my main jet. They might make for a good racing surface but when they plug your bike’s fuel supply intermittently those wood chips suck! I think I ended up fifth in the other class I raced.