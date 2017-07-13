Blake Baggett (thumb) Update

Racer X heard from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS team today and has learned Blake Baggett's MRI results are in, and he indeed has a torn ligament in his thumb—as he suspected when speaking about the injury post-race at Southwick. The good news is the injury doesn't require immediate surgery and the thumb has been feeling better each day—enough so that Blake plans to get back on the bike for riding and testing tomorrow and again next week. He should feel much better at Millville than he did at Southwick. He might not be quite 100 percent for Millville, but there's no giving up in the fight for this 450MX Championship in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Also, Benny Bloss, who was injured at the opening round of 250SX East back in February, is fully healed from his shoulder injury and will return at Millville. Last year's 450MX Rookie of the Year could have actually returned at RedBud to race his way into shape, but wanted extra time to get ready. In testing this week, the team said he's riding very well.

We'll see how it all works out next weekend at Spring Creek.