Martin Davalos Moving to 450 Class, Michael Mosiman Added to Team

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will undergo a few lineup changes as we transition from Monster Energy Supercross to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

The team announced today that longtime 250 veteran Martin Davalos will be moving to the 450 Class this summer for the first time in his career. Davalos has raced in the 250 Class since 2006. He did race a 450 in 2015 at Oakland Supercross.

“I’ve been wanting to race in the 450 Class for a long time now,” said Davalos in a team statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity and actually just found out that I was approved to. I haven’t been able to do much testing, but I look forward to racing and adjusting to the FC 450 throughout the summer.”

Davalos competed in the 250SX West Region for the team, finishing fourth overall with two podiums.

The team also announced that rookie Michael Mosiman will join the team full-time this summer, competing in the 250 Class. The California native was part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur program. He’ll make his pro debut at Hangtown this Saturday.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to make my pro debut under the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team rig for the 2017 motocross season! The fact that I will be under the tent of one of the premier factory teams as a rookie blows my mind,” he said. “I’ve grown up racing at Hangtown and have always dreamed of the day I’d be racing the National there as a pro.”

The team will field a five rider squad this summer, as Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson will join Davalos in the 450 Class, and Zach Osborne will compete alongside Mosiman in the 250 Class.

Team manager Bobby Hewitt said that Mosiman will be the first of three amateurs to make their pro debut at Hangtown each season.

“I’m excited to see Mosiman make his pro introduction at Hangtown this season. Mosiman will be the first of three amateurs we have in our amateur program that will make their pro debut at Hangtown each season. With the addition of Mosiman in the 250 Class this season it allows me the flexibility I need to evaluate more experienced 250 riders on the team in the premier 450 Class.

“Martin racing in the 450 Class is equally as exciting for the team,” he continued. “We have worked together for many years and I know how important this opportunity is for him. I personally believe Martin is going to surprise some people with his speed and do very well this season on the bigger bike.”