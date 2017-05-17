In the Mag, On the Web: Rockstar For a Day

Jason Weigandt's "Rockstar For a Day" story ran in the July issue of Racer X Illustrated. Subscribe today to read the full feature and for in-depth stories about the 1984 supercross season, Tony Alessi, and more. Here's Weege to tell you how his story came together. When Monster Energy Supercross hits the Midwest, our Morgantown, West Virginia, staff gets to log old-school road trips to the races. We really mean old school, too, because we still run the same mean green 1998 Ford van that we did back when the magazine started! Having the full staff on hand makes races like Indianapolis, Toronto, and Detroit extra fun for us, and also lets us cover extra things. In Detroit this year, I let the other staffers work in the press box while I spent the entire day with the Rockstar Energy Racing Factory Husqvarna team. I wanted to find out what really happens behind the scenes at the races, and this was the perfect team for it. Rockstar Husqvarna is the rare team that competes at the top level in both the 450SX and 250SX classes, none of the riders work out of motorhomes, and on this weekend the team’s second semi was attending an amateur race at Freestone County Raceway in Texas. This meant Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Dean Wilson would be working out of one semi all day.

