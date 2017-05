1. Who will be the top-finishing Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider?

Adam Cianciarulo Austin Forkner Justin Hill Joey Savatgy

2. Who will be the top-finishing Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider?

Alex Martin Shane McElrath Mitchell Oldenburg Jordon Smith

3. Who will be the top-finishing Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider?

Dylan Ferrandis Mitchell Harrison Colt Nichols Aaron Plessinger

4. Who will win the 250 National Motocross Championship?