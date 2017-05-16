KTM Releases Detailed Specs for 2018 Models

A couple weeks ago, KTM announced their 2018 SX and SX-F models, but with limited details. The release highlighted an all new 85 SX machine and minor updates to their larger two and four-stroke models. Now KTM has released the complete spec sheets for each model in their SX, SX-F, XC-F, XC-W, and EXC-F lines.

Below you'll find the a few photos of each bike, but for a complete overview, including more detailed photos, head over to KTM.com

KTM 50 SX Mini