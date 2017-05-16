KTM Releases Detailed Specs for 2018 Models

| by:
A couple weeks ago, KTM announced their 2018 SX and SX-F models, but with limited details. The release highlighted an all new 85 SX machine and minor updates to their larger two and four-stroke models. Now KTM has released the complete spec sheets for each model in their SX, SX-F, XC-F, XC-W, and EXC-F lines.

Below you'll find the a few photos of each bike, but for a complete overview, including more detailed photos, head over to KTM.com

KTM 50 SX Mini

  • KTM 50 SX Mini KTM
KTM 50 SX

  • KTM 50 SX KTM
KTM 65 SX

  • KTM 65 SX KTM
KTM 85 SX

  • KTM 85 SX KTM
KTM 125 SX

  • KTM 125 SX Dan Carlson
KTM 250 SX

  • KTM 250 SX KTM
KTM 250 SX-F

  • KTM 250 SX-F Dan Carlson
KTM 350 SX-F

  • KTM 350 SX-F KTM
KTM 450 SX-F

  • KTM 450 SX-F KTM
KTM 450 XC-F

  • KTM 450 XC-F KTM
KTM 150 XC-W

  • KTM 150 XC-W KTM
KTM 250 XC-W

  • KTM 250 XC-W KTM
KTM 300 XC-w

  • KTM 300 XC-W KTM
KTM 250 EXC-F

  • KTM 250 EXC-F KTM
KTM 350 EXC-F

  • KTM 350 EXC-F KTM
KTM 500 EXC-F

  • KTM 500 EXC-F KTM
