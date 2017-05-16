Davi Millsaps to Undergo Surgery on Both Wrists

As we documented throughout the Monster Energy Supercross season, Davi Millsaps has been dealing with separate wrist injuries, which limited his training during the season.

Millsaps recently told the Pulpmx Show that his right wrist has some ligament tears, but mostly broken bones. In the left wrist, according to Davi, he was dealing with ligaments that are completely torn and the bones have separated. The injury initially began last year during the Canadian Nationals (where Millsaps won the MX1 title) and he aggravated it in Atlanta this year.

Today, Millsaps announced on his Instagram page that he would undergo surgery on both wrists and miss part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He said he will return at some point this summer, but did not specify a time.

"Little update for everyone as most of you know I suffered wrists injuries this years during SX and had to ride through pain that wasn't fun but we had a good Sx season and I can't thank my team enough but now it's time for me to get both wrist fixed so I can get back to 100% I'm not missing all of Mx that's for sure so I will be back and I will keep you guys updated on my progress."

Millsaps finished an impressive fifth overall in 450SX this year with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team. Due to injuries, and competing in Canada, he has not raced a full outdoor season in the U.S. since 2012.