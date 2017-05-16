Current and Former Pros Remember Ryan Dungey's Career
As you know, Ryan Dungey announced his retirement from professional racing today, effective immediately. We've covered it here, here, here, here, and here if you wish to read more about it.
On social media, a ton of current and former riders showed their support and admiration for one of the sport's best. Check out what some of them had to say below.
[Note: We'll update this post as more come in.]
Jason Anderson
Dean Wilson
Congrats @RyanDungey on an amazing career— Dean Wilson (@DeanWilson15) May 16, 2017
Adam Cianciarulo
A class act on and off the track. The perfect role model for my generation and the next. Congratulations on a fantastic career, @RyanDungey.— Adam Cianciarulo (@AdamCianciarulo) May 16, 2017
Ricky Carmichael
Congratulations on one hell of a career @ryandungey .. probably the most gracious champion and competitor this sport has and will ever see. It was an honor to watch you grow as a champion and accomplish all the great things that you did however, the best part was being able to call you a friend. Well done buddy, enjoy everything you've worked so hard for!!
Daniel Blair
Class act, legend, boss, etc. @RyanDungey should be every kids inspiration. Congrats on your career!— Daniel Blair ??? (@danielblair125) May 16, 2017
Justin Starling
Go out on top, with your health, I'd say Dungey just won the game. Congrats on an amazing career, Champ @RyanDungey— Justin Starling (@JustinStarling_) May 16, 2017
Chase Marquier
Someone ill always idolize!! Amazing career champ! pic.twitter.com/IslMTsezdY— Chase Marquier (@Chase_marquier) May 16, 2017
Mike Alessi
Grant Langston
Congrats Ryan on a hall of fame Career..you are a champion on and off the track Be sure to tune in this Saturday afternoon for the opening Rd of the @promotocross Championship from #hangtown , & the interview where we talk to Ryan about his career, & what lies ahead #NBCSN #mavtv #nbcgoldpass #retired #newgoals
David Vuillemin
Congratulations on an amazing career and a well deserved retirement, @RyanDungey... Retirement will be the best job you've ever had!— DV (@DavidVuillemin) May 16, 2017
Chase Sexton
Congrats on such an awesome career @RyanDungey, not only was he successful on the track but he was one of the best role model our sport has!— Chase Sexton (@ChaseSexton486) May 16, 2017
Adam Enticknap
I declare today officiallly, @RyanDungey day.— Adam Enticknap (@AEnticknap722) May 16, 2017
Aldon Baker
And a special one, non-moto.