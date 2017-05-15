Racer X Films: The Weege Show with Justin Hill

On Friday afternoon during the Seattle Supercross, Justin Hill had the entire world of Monster Energy Supercross on his shoulders. He was the only factory rider attending press day, and as a local native to the Washington area, and the points leader in the 250SX Western Region, he had a lot of interviews to handle.

Hill handled it all with ease. Such ease, in fact, that when we asked for an interview, he suggested sitting in front of the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki semi door, so he could point to the blank spot where the team would bolt its next number-one plate. The team is the most successful in 125/250 history, but had not won a championship since 2012. Some riders are superstitious about talking title too early. Some want to take it one race at a time. Some don’t want the pressure of bringing a team back to the top. But Hill wanted to talk about his journey from a middling amateur—with a brother who held “can’t miss” status—to become a potential champion. Well, not just potential—Justin had a feeling this 2017 title would be his all along.

Two weeks later, he was right. Enjoy this episode of The Weege Show to witness Justin Hill’s confidence in real time.