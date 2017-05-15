First Look at the Hangtown National

This Saturday will mark the opener of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the annual Hangtown Motocross Classic outside Sacramento, California, at the Prairie City SVRA. The Hangtown Motocross Classic is the oldest event on the series schedule, predating the series itself, which began in 1972. But over the years the Dirt Diggers North M.C., organizers of the event, have done a great job of evolving their track and it looks like this year will be no exception, as we can see by these preview photos sent over by our friend Michael Brown. He's the organizer of the Colorado2Day.com dual sport ride later this year, but for now he's driving one of the Gear Racewear big rigs and helping out on the track crew.