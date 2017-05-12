The Word On...

India Overtakes China As Largest Motorcycle Market

According to a recent report by The Times of India, the country has overtaken China as the world’s largest market for two-wheelers. Last year alone 17.7 million two-wheelers were sold, which is over 48,000 units every day. China was second with 16.8 million units sold, with Indonesia third at an estimated 6 million units sold—more than 10 million off India and China. Once at 25 million units sold per year, China has been on the decline, with more people driving cars. China has seen an increase in electric two-wheelers sold, though. Per the report, India has been on the rise due to “Easier finance options, newer and more fuel-efficient models, rising incomes have only added to the push even as new business models, such as e-commerce, also help purchases” and a rise in women riders. More from the report:

A top official at Hero MotoCorp, the country's biggest company, said that the growth of infrastructure in smaller towns and non-urban areas is helping demand. "The massive government spending in rural programmes and large road-construction projects is leading to a pick-up in volumes in smaller towns and villages," said the official, who did not wish to be identified. In metros and the larger cities, the sales are also being aided by the choked infrastructure. "People are buying two-wheelers for shorter commute and errands, even if they have a car. It is difficult to move around in congested cities, and even more difficult to get a space to park. So, two-wheelers are increasingly becoming the second vehicles in the household," the official from Hero says. Industry officials say that the market will continue to grow over the next few years. "We will grow at around 9-11% over the coming years," Honda's Guleria says.

Dale Jr. Is More Valuable to NASCAR Than I Imagined

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement from NASCAR two weeks ago, effective at the end of the 2017 season. Earnhardt, son of the legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., is easily the most popular driver in the series. His retirement is akin to LeBron James or Tom Brady hanging it up—although it may have a bigger impact than either of those two walking away. The NBA and NFL has survived through bigger losses (Michael Jordan, anyone?). This week, with the help of Hookit (a social media valuation company, which has helped us at Racer X through the years) ESPN put together a feature on just how big of a presence Junior had on social media for NASCAR. Per the report, Earnhardt “overall has had 34.7 million interactions and views -- more than 30 million more than the next top driver (Jimmie Johnson).” Further, Earnhardt has had more interactions and views on his posts than all other NASCAR drivers combined so far this year. Here’s a couple more stats courtesy of Hookit:

1) 86.4 percent of sponsor value driven by drivers during Daytona 500 was from Dale.

2) 32.2 percent of all sponsor value driven by drivers in 2016 was from Dale.

How much is all this worth? A ton, per Hookit:

Hookit determined Earnhardt's 2017 earned social media value for sponsors at $21.8 million -- $1.8 million through Twitter, $4.6 million through Instagram and $15.4 million through Facebook. Earnhardt has 5.6 million social media followers on Facebook (more than 3 million), Twitter (more than 2 million) and Instagram (nearly 500,000).

[Note: The company uses social media interactions (likes, shares, comments) and video views (of at least three seconds on Twitter/Instagram or 15 seconds on YouTube) to determine an athlete's social media worth and popularity.]