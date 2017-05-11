Watch: Musquin and Anderson at the Practice Track

Film/Text: Red Bull

Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin gives us a look at a day at the supercross practice track with his good friend, training partner, and closest competitor, Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson. Over the last two years Marvin Musquin has taken his supercross skills to all new heights, especially in 2017, a season where he has acquired his first two 450SX wins. However, this was not without the help of his trainer Aldon Baker, and training partners in Anderson and Ryan Dungey.

