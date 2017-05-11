Racer X Films: 2017 Suzuki RM-Z250
Bike Build By: Jay Clark / David Langran
Video by: Simon Cudby
The 2017 Suzuki RM-Z250 has some amazing qualities, such as its stellar turning capability and overall comfort. However, it does have some soft spots: the fork is average at best, and the engine, while user-friendly, could stand to be beefed up a little. We approached this project with the same focus we always do: addressing the weak spots of the bike and turning them into strengths.
Vertex Piston
High Compression Piston Kit
www.vertexpistons.com
HotCams
Stage Two Intake Camshaft, Shim Kit
www.hotcamsinc.com
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket
www.supersproxusa.com
Cycra Racing
Full Plastic Kit with Max Air Flow Shrouds
www.cycraracing.com
FMF Racing
Full Ti Exhaust System, Megabomb Header and RCT 4.1 Muffler
www.fmfracing.com
Cometic Gasket
Top-End Gaskets
www.cometic.com
WP Suspension
Cone Valve Forks and Trax Shock
www.wp-group.com
Dunlop
MX3S Front (80/100-21), MX3S Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Chain Blocks, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Hour Meter and Mount, Bike Stand, Radiator Braces, Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever
www.worksconnection.com
CV4
Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, High Pressure Radiator Cap
www.cv4.net
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover with Racer X Badge
www.motoseat.com
D’Cor Visuals
Custom Graphic Kit
www.dcorvisuals.com
Motion Pro
Titan Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Outer Cover and Fiber Spring Steel Kit
www.hinsonracing.com
Regina Chain
MX Chain
www.reginachain.net
VP
U4.4 Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
Tusk Off-Road
Complete Wheelset, Front Oversized Rotor, Rear Rotor, Brake Bolts Kit
www.tuskoffroad.com
Renthal
604 Fat Handle Bars, Tacky Grips
www.renthal.com