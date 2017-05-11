Racer X Films: 2017 Suzuki RM-Z250

Bike Build By: Jay Clark / David Langran

Video by: Simon Cudby

The 2017 Suzuki RM-Z250 has some amazing qualities, such as its stellar turning capability and overall comfort. However, it does have some soft spots: the fork is average at best, and the engine, while user-friendly, could stand to be beefed up a little. We approached this project with the same focus we always do: addressing the weak spots of the bike and turning them into strengths.

Vertex Piston

High Compression Piston Kit

www.vertexpistons.com

HotCams

Stage Two Intake Camshaft, Shim Kit

www.hotcamsinc.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket

www.supersproxusa.com

Cycra Racing

Full Plastic Kit with Max Air Flow Shrouds

www.cycraracing.com

FMF Racing

Full Ti Exhaust System, Megabomb Header and RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Top-End Gaskets

www.cometic.com

WP Suspension

Cone Valve Forks and Trax Shock

www.wp-group.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21), MX3S Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Chain Blocks, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Hour Meter and Mount, Bike Stand, Radiator Braces, Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever

www.worksconnection.com

CV4

Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, High Pressure Radiator Cap

www.cv4.net

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover with Racer X Badge

www.motoseat.com

D’Cor Visuals

Custom Graphic Kit

www.dcorvisuals.com

Motion Pro

Titan Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Outer Cover and Fiber Spring Steel Kit

www.hinsonracing.com

Regina Chain

MX Chain

www.reginachain.net

VP

U4.4 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Tusk Off-Road

Complete Wheelset, Front Oversized Rotor, Rear Rotor, Brake Bolts Kit

www.tuskoffroad.com

Renthal

604 Fat Handle Bars, Tacky Grips

www.renthal.com