Racer X Films: 2017 Suzuki RM-Z250

| by:

Bike Build By: Jay Clark / David Langran
Video by: Simon Cudby

The 2017 Suzuki RM-Z250 has some amazing qualities, such as its stellar turning capability and overall comfort. However, it does have some soft spots: the fork is average at best, and the engine, while user-friendly, could stand to be beefed up a little. We approached this project with the same focus we always do: addressing the weak spots of the bike and turning them into strengths.

Vertex Piston

High Compression Piston Kit
www.vertexpistons.com

HotCams

Stage Two Intake Camshaft, Shim Kit
www.hotcamsinc.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket
www.supersproxusa.com

Cycra Racing                  

Full Plastic Kit with Max Air Flow Shrouds  
www.cycraracing.com

FMF Racing        

Full Ti Exhaust System, Megabomb Header and RCT 4.1 Muffler       
www.fmfracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Top-End Gaskets
www.cometic.com

WP Suspension

Cone Valve Forks and Trax Shock
www.wp-group.com

Dunlop   

MX3S Front (80/100-21), MX3S Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

Works Connection 

Brake Caps, Chain Blocks, Rear Master Cylinder Guard, Hour Meter and Mount, Bike Stand, Radiator Braces, Clutch Perch, Front Brake Lever
www.worksconnection.com

CV4     

Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, High Pressure Radiator Cap
www.cv4.net

Uni Filter  

Two-Stage Air Filter    
www.unifilter.com

MotoSeat    

Custom Cool Seat Cover with Racer X Badge
www.motoseat.com

D’Cor Visuals

Custom Graphic Kit
www.dcorvisuals.com

Motion Pro

Titan Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com

Hinson Clutch Components  

Outer Cover and Fiber Spring Steel Kit
www.hinsonracing.com    

Regina Chain  

MX Chain  
www.reginachain.net

VP

U4.4 Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com

Tusk Off-Road    

Complete Wheelset, Front Oversized Rotor, Rear Rotor, Brake Bolts Kit
www.tuskoffroad.com

Renthal   

604 Fat Handle Bars, Tacky Grips
www.renthal.com

  • Simon Cudby
