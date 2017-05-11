Oakley Introduces Front Line MX Goggle

Foothill Ranch, California – As the latest addition to the Oakley High Impact line of motocross goggles, the Oakley Front Line MX merges a wider peripheral view and rimless frame design with the added protection of Perimeter Seal Laminated Tear-Offs, helping shield the lens from debris and moisture during rides.

PRIZM™ : The precise color filtering of Prizm MX helps separate shades of dirt and is designed to allow riders to see dark terrains of ruts and bumps

FIT AND COMPATIBILITY : With a large to medium sized fit, the goggle is optimized for a wide variety of faces and is engineered to fit perfectly with most helmets

VERSATILITY : Designed with Oakley's Ridgelock Technology—changing lenses is quick and easy while still allowing for a complete lens seal to help prevent harsh conditions from penetrating into the rider's goggle

CLEAR VISION : Perimeter Seal Laminated Tear-Offs work to shield the lens from debris and moisture from getting in the viewing area between the tear-offs and lens where it cannot be easily cleared from obstructing visibility

PRESCRIPTION : The discreet frame notches at the temples provide compatibility with most prescription eyewear, without compromising fit