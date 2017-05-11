MotoSport.com Joins Pro Motocross as the Official Online Retailer

Portland, OR– MotoSport is pleased to lend support to the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as the official online retailer of the Nationals as well as the title sponsor of the MotoSport.com Holeshot.

MotoSport joins a number of leading industry sponsors in support of the 2017 Nationals as the number one powersports retailer of parts and gear returns with its most significant contribution to the sport since 2015.

“We’re so happy and, of course, honored to be a part of one of the most prestigious racing competitions in the world,” said Scott Huddleston, Vice President and general manager of MotoSport. “Our hope is to continue the great tradition of outdoor racing and help make this season the best yet.”

Fans can expect significant involvement from #TheGuysThatRide with ticket giveaways and other friendly competitions to win parts, gear and MotoSport swag. MotoSport’s involvement with the industry dates back to 1999 when the company first started and ever since has strived to ensure powersports enthusiasts never miss a ride.

“After one of the most exciting supercross seasons in history, the buzz for motocross is at a fever pitch,” Huddleston said. “Many of us here ride, but first and foremost we’re all fans of this great sport and we can’t wait until Hangtown. We’ll be there to help kick things off and expect to see a lot of us at our hometown race in Washougal.”