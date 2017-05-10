Zach Osborne Fined For Incident with Joey Savatgy

The American Motorcyclist Association announced today that they have fined Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne $7,500 for his last lap move on Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy at the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in Las Vegas.

After the race, in which Osborne clinched the 250SX East Region Championship, a protest was filed in regards to the incident. According to an AMA press release, after a complete review of the incident, including video and eyewitness accounts it was determined by the race director that Osborne was in violation of the rule Appendix A.2.c.17, which states:

A2 General Offenses and Penalties i. The following offenses will be subject to disciplinary action by the Race Director and/or the competent bodies. This list is provided as guidance to licensed competitors and event credential holders but does not restrict AMA from invoking penalties for other actions detrimental to the sport that are not specifically contemplated herein. 17. Riding on or off the track at any time in such a manner as to endanger the life or limb of other riders, officials or the public.

According to the AMA, an appeal was filed and the decision was confirmed.

The protesting party did not agree with the severity of the penalty and chose to appeal the Race Director’s decision. An appeal hearing was then convened and all evidence presented by both parties were reviewed. It was determined by the appeals panel that the penalty was justified. The decision of the Race Director was confirmed and the decision of the appeals panel is final. No further appeal is possible.

The penalty has no bearing on points, so Osborne is still the 250SX East Region Champion. Below is video of the incident in question.