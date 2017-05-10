The List: 2017 Supercross by the Numbers

How many laps did Eli Tomac lead this year? Where does Ryan Dungey stand amongst the greatest in the sport now? We dug deep into the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season and found some interesting stats from an incredible year. Check out the numbers below, and note that these are only from 450SX. 9 Wins by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. The most wins in a season without winning the title since Damon Bradshaw won nine times in 1992, but lost the title to Jeff Stanton, who had three wins, same as Ryan Dungey this year.

52 Straight races Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey has finished fourth or better. The last time Dungey finished outside the top five was East Rutherford 2014, when he finished sixth.

3 Straight titles by Dungey. He’s the fifth rider to win three straight titles in the premier class in history, joining Bob Hannah (1977-79), Jeremy McGrath (199-96 and 1998-2000), Ricky Carmichael(2001-03), and Ryan Villopoto (2011-14).

4 Titles won by Dungey. He joins McGrath (seven), Carmichael (five), and Villopoto (four) as the only riders in history with four or more championships.

180 Laps led by Tomac in 450SX. Dungey ranked second with 97 laps led.

17 Rounds raced by Dean Wilson. It marks the first time in his three-season 450SX career he’s completed an entire season. He raced just five rounds in the previous two seasons, three races in 2015 and two in 2016, due to knee injuries.

3rd Place finish in Atlanta by Blake Baggett, giving the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM (formerly BTOSports.com KTM) its first podium in the 450SX Class.

13 percent Increase in average TV viewership year-to-year in 2017 according to Fox Sports PR. The numbers were released prior to the final round in Las Vegas.

813,000 Viewers that tuned into the Indianapolis broadcast that aired on Fox Broadcast Network, according to Fox Sports PR. It was the most-watched supercross event on Fox ever.

1,848 Days between supercross podiums for Monster Energy Kawasaki's Josh Grant. The veteran finished third in Las Vegas. His last podium prior came in New Orleans in 2012.

27 years, 5 months, 2 days Age of Dungey when he clinched the 2017 championship, making him the third oldest rider in history to win a title, behind McGrath (28 years, 5 months, 17 days in 2000) and Pierre Karsmakers (27 years, 10 months, 11 days​ in 1974).

15 Straight years Chad Reed has at least one podium in a season (every year he’s competed in the premier class). He finished second in Glendale to extend his all-time podium streak.

2nd Place finish by Jeremy Martin at Daytona as a fill-in for Honda HRC. It’s the best finish by a rider in their first attempt among active riders who previously moonlighted in 450SX during their 250 careers.

2.5 Average finish for Dungey during the season. The best in the class. Tomac was second with a 3.4 average finish.

7 Riders that competed in all 17 main events in 2017— Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, Dean Wilson, Chad Reed, and Jake Weimer.

5th Best overall finish in points by Davi Millsaps since he finished second overall in 2012 and 2013.

20 Races missed between AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s top two riders—Justin Barcia and Weston Peick. Barcia missed the first six rounds of the season, while Peick missed the last 14. Fill-in Jake Weimer competed in all 17 rounds.

37 Laps led by Ken Roczen in three rounds raced, prior to his injury at Anaheim 2. It was the fourth best in the 450 Class.

34 Career wins by Dungey after this season. He ranks sixth on the all-time list behind McGrath (72), James Stewart (50), Ricky Carmichael (48), Chad Reed (44) and Ryan Villopoto (41).

13 Career wins by Tomac after his nine-win performance in 2017. He moved up from tied for 30th on the all-time list to 15th behind Jean-Michel Bayle.