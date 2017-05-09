Sign of the (Lap) Times: Las Vegas

The final stretch of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season was undoubtedly one of the most exciting ever and it was capped off by two incredible main events in Las Vegas. Ryan Dungey and Zach Osborne came away with the championships, but neither won their race. Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these championships were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 450SX Class Lap Times Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 1:05.215 6 1:07.441 Eli Tomac 2 22nd 1:05.779 9 1:07.213 Marvin Musquin 3 4th 1:05.862 5 1:07.693 Ryan Dungey 4 1st 1:05.906 2 1:07.260 Jason Anderson 5 3rd 1:06.019 10 1:07.265 Josh Grant 6 6th 1:06.183 15 1:07.757 Chad Reed 7 7th 1:06.349 10 1:07.868 Blake Baggett 8 8th 1:06.651 8 1:07.748 Davi Millsaps 9 21st 1:06.850 5 1:08.771 Justin Barcia 10 5th 1:06.873 8 1:07.581 Dean Wilson 11 10th 1:07.304 13 1:08.423 Cooper Webb 12 9th 1:07.379 7 1:08.192 Justin Brayton 13 11th 1:07.540 17 1:08.316 Christian Craig 14 12th 1:07.560 12 1:09.238 Malcolm Stewart 15 13th 1:08.070 5 1:09.579 Justin Bogle 16 14th 1:08.762 5 1:09.667 Jake Weimer 17 15th 1:09.115 5 1:11.868 Vince Friese 18 16th 1:11.356 3 1:13.663 Alex Ray 19 18th 1:11.545 4 1:13.726 Adam Enticknap 20 20th 1:11.564 3 1:18.272 Scott Champion 21 17th 1:11.570 5 1:14.499 Dakota Tedder 22 19th 1:12.051 3 1:16.177 Ronnie Stewart 250SX Class Lap Times Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider Region 1 1st 1:07.186 2 1:08.552 Adam Cianciarulo East 2 3rd 1:07.292 12 1:08.499 Aaron Plessinger West 3 4th 1:07.416 8 1:09.104 Dylan Ferrandis East 4 18th 1:07.605 2 1:10.394 Martin Davalos West 5 5th 1:07.757 7 1:09.425 Mitchell Oldenburg West 6 7th 1:07.786 8 1:08.375 Zach Osborne East 7 2nd 1:08.109 6 1:08.687 Justin Hill West 8 6th 1:08.336 7 1:09.420 Jimmy Decotis West 9 11th 1:08.388 7 1:09.754 Shane McElrath West 10 9th 1:08.625 5 1:09.728 Mitchell Harrison East 11 8th 1:08.755 3 1:10.071 Hayden Mellross West 12 10th 1:08.756 5 1:10.189 Cameron McAdoo East t-13 12th 1:08.816 13 1:09.652 Austin Forkner West t-13 13th 1:08.816 8 1:10.247 Dan Reardon West 15 14th 1:08.918 8 1:11.070 Joey Savatgy East 16 15th 1:09.076 8 1:11.233 Tyler Bowers West 17 16th 1:09.584 6 1:11.576 Kyle Chisholm West 18 17th 1:10.359 13 1:11.803 Cole Martinez West 19 19th 1:10.525 3 1:12.356 Anthony Rodriguez East 20 21st 1:13.668 2 1:13.668 Jordon Smith East 21 20th 1:13.894 3 1:16.185 Justin Starling West 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Dakota Alix East Keep 'em Bunched Probably the most debated topic once the race finished was Eli Tomac's strategy to slow down and bunch up the riders behind him. He even threw a few block passes on Dungey to slow him down even more. On the broadcast they made it seem like Dungey had found some next-level speed and was reeling in Tomac, but if you look at their lap times below it's clear that Tomac slowed down on lap seven and controlled the race from there.

Now let's look at the times for some of the riders behind them. Josh Grant and Jason Anderson were directly behind the leaders for a large part of the main event. While their lap times didn't mirror Tomac's as close as Dungey's did, you can see that in the final few laps both of their lap times dropped from earlier in the race. Chad Reed also made a brief appearance in the top five before getting pushed off the track by Anderson on lap 17. From lap 13 on where the riders ahead of him were increasing their times, Reed was actually dropping his time, with his best lap of the race coming on lap 15 with 1:06.183. Tomac's strategy didn't win him the championship, but it did get him close. You can vote in our poll that we posted earlier today to let us know what you thought about the strategy.

The Final Laps The 450 race was intriguing, but the 250 race had that get you out of your chair and scream at your TV kind of action. If you visit this site somewhat often you already know what happened, but in short, Zach Osborne made a dramatic comeback to pass Joey Savatgy on the last lap of the main event to clinch the championship.