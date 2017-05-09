Racer X Films: Pro Motocross Testing at Pala

The start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is less than two weeks away and the testing facilities are buzzing with top riders. We were out at Pala today and caught Honda HRC’s Christian Craig, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Alex Martin and Shane McElrath, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson, AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s Kyle Cunningham, GEICO Honda’s Jimmy Decotis, Cameron McAdoo and Chase Sexton, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis and more, preparing for the start of the season.