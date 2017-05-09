Pro Circuit Announces 2017 CRF450R Launch Control Device

CORONA, CA - Pro Circuit has just released our newest Launch Control for the all-new 2017 CRF450R. Pro Circuit Launch Control allows riders to compress the forks several inches while seated on the bike to allow more load on the front wheel for better starts. Putting more weight on front of the bike lessens the chance of a wheelie out of the starting gate.

Pro Circuit Launch Control features a spring-less design that provides positive engagement and consistent release and the start trigger design helps simplify the installation of the entire kit. All Launch Control devices are CNC-machined exclusively from aircraft grade aluminum and are a lightweight improvement to every racers' bike.

Visit ProCircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.