OTOR Issue 154

One hundred and fifty-fourth issue of this re-designed bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 154:

Pedrosa packs-it: MotoGP: Bumper race coverage, pics and blogs starts with the first European MotoGP outing of the season and a Spanish sweep in the slippy heat of Jerez.

Unlikely Alliance: USGP: We exclusively chat to the ‘Davids’–Coombs and Luongo–on the joint effort to make the MXGP USGP as successful as it is anticipated.

Special feature! Finally pinned! MXGP: Jeffrey Herlings produces the goods at what was a tough weekend for some at a bumpy Kegums for the Grand Prix of Latvia and round seven of MXGP.

Just wow! AMA SX winds up: Steve Matthes bravely attempts to offer some explanation and thoughts on a sensational finale to the 2017 Supercross season in Vegas: full reaction inside