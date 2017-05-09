Online Poll

Visit any message board, comment section, or social media platform and you’ll run into varying opinions on the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in Las Vegas.

Some think Zach Osborne’s final-lap pass was too aggressive, while others think you do whatever needs to be done to win the title.

Was Eli Tomac’s strategy to slow down while leading so the pack could catch Ryan Dungey simply good racing strategy, or should he have taken off and hoped for a Dungey mistake?

Lots of chatter, no real consensus.

So, what do you think? Vote in our polls below.