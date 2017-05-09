Jim Ross Calls the Monster Energy Supercross Finals Highlights

It was a season ender that was so good it could have been a movie script—or a WWE pay-per-view. What if the Monster Energy Supercross finals in Las Vegas got a little extra sell from the all-time heat master, WWE’s Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross?

Jim wasn’t available but we took a shot at it, just like Eli Tomac and Zach Osborne did. Turn the volume up and enjoy highlights from supercross like you’ve never heard before.