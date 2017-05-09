Honda Unveils 2018 CRF450R and CRF450RX

Torrance, Calif. – Honda revealed today that the CRF450R gets even better for the 2018 model year, with electric starting now standard. Designed following an "Absolute Holeshot" philosophy that resulted in a downdraft-intake layout achieving optimum power and centralized mass, the revolutionary motocross model is the industry's top-selling 450cc motocrosser. The electric starter that was previously offered as an accessory is now standard, as is a lightweight lithium-ion battery, and the CRF450R also gets updated suspension settings aimed at improving chassis feel and overall action.

Today's 2018 model-year announcement also included the updated CRF450RX closed-course off-road bike and returning CRF150R mini motocrosser.

"It's been amazing to see the success of the CRF450R this year, and we're even more excited about this model with the improvements we've made for 2018," said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications. "In addition to the obvious convenience, electric starting can save valuable seconds following a mid-moto mistake, and with the use of a lithium-ion battery, we can still achieve an extremely light weight. These changes make the CRF450R more competitive than ever, and of course customers can continue to count on Honda durability, quality, and reliability."

CRF450R