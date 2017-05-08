Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy Supercross

Las Vegas - 250SX East

- Las Vegas, NV

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL KawasakiKX 250F
2Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR KawasakiKX 250F
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH YamahaYZ250F
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France YamahaYZ250F
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX KTM250SX-F
6Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA HondaCRF 250
7Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA HusqvarnaFC250
8Hayden Mellross Australia YamahaYZ250F
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI YamahaYZ250F
10Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA HondaCRF 250
11Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC KTM250SX-F
12Austin Forkner Richards, MO KawasakiKX 250F
13Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia YamahaYZ250F
14Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA KawasakiKX 250F
15Tyler Bowers Danville, KY YamahaYZ250F
16Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 250
17Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ YamahaYZ250F
18Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador HusqvarnaFC250
19Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela YamahaYZ250F
20Justin Starling Deland, FL HusqvarnaFC250
21Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM250SX-F
22Dakota Alix Jay, VT KTM250SX-F
Las Vegas - 450SX

- Las Vegas, NV

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
3Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
4Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
6Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
8Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
10Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
11Christian Craig Hemet, CA HondaCRF 450
12Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
13Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
15Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
16Alex Ray Jackson, TN YamahaYZ450F
17Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
18Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA HondaCRF 450
19Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA SuzukiRM-Z450
20Scott Champion Temecula, CA YamahaYZ250F
21Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
22Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR180
2Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC154
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH143
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador142
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA122
6Austin Forkner Richards, MO105
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia96
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL85
9Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ73
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX60
11Justin Starling Deland, FL57
12Jeremy Martin Millville, MN55
13Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY54
14Hayden Mellross Australia53
15Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO45
16Tyler Bowers Danville, KY44
17Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA39
18Ryan Surratt Corona, CA37
19Killian Auberson Switzerland30
20Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK28
250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA173
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL171
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA166
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC161
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France144
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA97
7Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI86
8Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ84
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela82
10Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX77
11Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN63
12Alex Martin Millville, MN60
13Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN55
15Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
14Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA49
16Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA46
17Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden46
18Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC37
19R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL36
20Dakota Alix Jay, VT33
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN359
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO354
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France293
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM273
5Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA221
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA220
7Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA212
8Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom185
9Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia182
10Josh Grant Riverside, CA175
11Broc Tickle Holly, MI167
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA147
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC129
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID113
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL103
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO84
17Justin Bogle Cushing, OK83
18Justin Barcia Monroe, NY83
19Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA59
20Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
FIM World Motocross Championship

Round 7 – MXGP of Latvia – Kegums, Latvia

MXGP Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Points Race 2 Points Bike
1st Jeffrey Herlings 25 25 KTM
2nd Antonio Cairoli 16 22 KTM
3rd Evgeny Bobryshev 20 18 Honda
4th Clement Desalle 22 16 Kawasaki
5th Gautier Paulin 14 14 Husqvarna
6th Max Anstie 12 15 Husqvarna
7th Max Nagl 10 13 Husqvarna
8th Glenn Coldenhoff 11 12 KTM
9th Jeremy Van Horebeek 15 7 Yamaha
10th Arminas Jasikonis 0 20 Suzuki
11th Tanel Leok 9 10 Husqvarna
12th Shaun Simpson 18 0 Yamaha
13th Romain Febvre 5 11 Yamaha
14th Jordi Tixier 8 8 Kawasaki
15th Harri Kullas 4 9 Husqvarna
16th Arnaud Tonus 13 0 Yamaha
17th Tim Gajser 7 0 Honda
18th Jose Butron 0 6 KTM
19th Damon Graulus 6 0 Honda
20th Prit Ratsep 0 5 Honda

MX2 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Points Race 2 Points Bike
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen 25 22 Husqvarna
2nd Pauls Jonass 20 25 KTM
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 16 18 KTM
4th Jorge Prado 18 16 KTM
5th Conrad Mewse 12 20 Husqvarna
6th Darian Sanayei 14 14 Kawasaki
7th Julien Lieber 13 13 KTM
8th Benoit Paturel 10 15 Yamaha
9th Jeremy Seewer 22 0 Suzuki
10th Alvin Ostlund 8 11 Yamaha
11th Thomas Covington 15 4 Husqvarna
12th Bas Vaeseen 7 9 Suzuki
13th Brian Bogers 0 12 KTM
14th Karel Kutsar 2 10 Husqvarna
15th Anton Gole 5 6 Husqvarna
16th Hunter Lawrence 11 0 Suzuki
17th Petar Petrov 4 5 Kawasaki
18th Henry Jacobi 9 0 Husqvarna
19th Ben Watson 0 8 KTM
20th Brent Van doninck 0 7 Yamaha

EMX 250 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Points Race 2 Points Bike
1st Josiah Natzke 25 22 KTM
2nd Morgan Lesiardo 22 20 KTM
3rd Jago Geerts 16 25 KTM
4th Ruben Fernandez 20 14 Kawasaki
5th Jed Beaton 13 18 Honda
6th Alberto Forato 15 16 Honda
7th Ken Bengtson 11 15 Yamaha
8th Simone Furlotti 18 5 Yamaha
9th Todd Kellett 6 12 Husqvarna
10th Kim Savaste 8 8 Kawasaki

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 258
2nd Tim Gajser 241
3rd Gautier Paulin 220
4th Evgeny Bobryshev 214
5th Clement Desalle 210
6th Jeremy Van Horebeek 204
7th Jeffrey Herlings 174
8th Romain Febvre 147
9th Max Nagl 139
10th Arnaud Tonus  133
11th Glenn Coldenhoff 124
12th Shaun Simpson 123
13th Arminas Jasikonis 106
14th Max Anstie 96
15th Kevin Strijbos 90
16th Tanel Leok 73
17th Jose Butron 55
18th Jordi Tixier 52
19th Rui Goncalves 49
20th Valentin Guillod 34

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 287
2nd Jeremy Seewer 245
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 235
4th Julien Lieber 223
5th Benoit Paturel 198
6th Brent Van doninck 166
7th Jorge Prado 155
8th Thomas Covington 152
9th Calvin Vlaanderen 133
10th Vsevolod Brylyakov 123
11th Darian Sanayei 118
12th Michele Cervellin 111
13th Samuele Bernardini 90
14th Brian Bogers 101
15th Hunter Lawrence 99
16th Adam Sterry 72
17th Ben Watson 66
18th Alvin Ostlund 64
19th Conrad Mewse 55
20th Anton Gole 49

EMX 250 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Morgan Lesiardo 112
2nd Miro Sihvonen 90
3rd Simone Furlotti 86
4th Ruben Fernandez 74
5th Nick Kouwenberg 73
6th Ken Bengtson 69
7th Karlis Sabulis 66
8th Jago Geerts 64
9th Alberto Forato 63
10th Jed Beaton 54

Amsoil Arenacross

Round 14 – Orleans Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

250AX 

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Gavin Faith 1st 2nd Kawasaki
2nd Jace Owen 3rd 1st Honda
3rd Ben Lamay 4th 3rd Honda
4th Jacob Williamson 5th 4th Kawasaki
5th Travis Sewell 6th 5th Kawasaki
6th Jared Lesher 8th 6th KTM
7th Daniel Herrlein 7th 7th KTM
8th Chris Blose 2nd 12th Yamaha
9th Cody VanBuskirk 9th 8th KTM
10th Josh Cartwright 10th 9th Yamaha

AX Lites Regional Shootout

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Jacob Williamson Kawasaki
2nd Justin Cooper Yamaha
3rd Ryan Breece  Kawasaki
4th Jared Lesher KTM
5th Jeramy Taylor KTM
6th Curren Thurman Husqvarna
7th Austin Walton Yamaha
8th Jake Hogan  Yamaha
9th Hunter Sayles KTM
10th Jake McKinney Kawasaki
Two championships in a row for Faith.
250AX Race to the Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Gavin Faith 196
2nd Jace Owen 186
3rd Chris Blose 179
4th Daniel Herrlein 144
5th Travis Sewell 123
6th Gared Steinke 113
7th Cody VanBuskirk 109
8th Ben Lamay 106
9th Matt Goerke 40
10th Josh Osby 37

AX Lites West Region Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Ryan Breece 128
2nd Hunter Sayles 122
3rd Jared Lesher 112
4th Jeramy Taylor 61
5th Hunter Hilton 54
6th Austin Walton 44
7th Parker Fleming 38
8th Connor Perason 32
9th Robbie Wageman 32
10th Jake Hogan 30

AX Lites East Region Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 131
2nd Jacob Williamson 117
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26
11th Jake McKinney 26

Australian MX Nationals

Round 3 – Conondale – Conondale, Queensland

MX1 450 Pro

Overall Finish Rider
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Kirk Gibbs
3rd Todd Waters
4th Nathan Crawford
5th Kade Mosig
6th Luke Styke
7th Jesse Dobson
8th Luke Clout
9th Kyle Peters
10th Keiron Hall

MX2 250 Pro

Overall Finish Rider
1st Mitchell Evans
2nd Jackson Richardson
3rd Wilson Todd
4th Egan Mastn
5th Kyle Webster
6th Jayden rykers
7th Aaron tanti
8th Hamish Harwood
9th Dylan Wills
10th Richie Evans

MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Dean Ferris 216
2nd Kirk Gibbs 185
3rd Kade Mosig 170
4th Todd Waters 166
5th Luke Styke 157
6th Nathan Crawford 149
7th Luke Clout 141
8th Kyle Peters 134
9th Aleksandr Tonkov 126
10th Brett Metcalfe 109

MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Mitchell Evans 196
2nd Wilson Todd 187
3rd Jackson Richardson 178
4th Egan Mastin 171
5th Kyle Webster 150
6th Hamish Harwood 149
7th Jayden Rykers 145
8th Dylan Wills 137
9th Richie Evans 136
10th Aaron Tanti 136

Other 2017 Championship Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

WMX 

Standing Rider Points
1st Courtney Duncan 83
2nd Kiara Fontanesi 77
3rd Liva Lancelot 67
4th Nancy Van De Ven 63
5th Larissa Papenmeier 63
6th Nicky van Wordragen 59
7th Amandine Verstappen 56
8th Shana van der Vlist 50
9th Francesca Nocera 41
10th Virginie Germond 40

2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 145
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 114
3rd Thaddeus Duvall 100
4th Ricky Russell 75
5th Trevor Bollinger 57
6th Jordan Ashburn 56
7th Russell Bobbitt 54
8th Grant Baylor 53
9th Josh strang 46
10th Christopher Bach 38

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 140
2nd Craig Delong 101
3rd Michael Witkowski 92
4th Jesse Groemm 92
5th Layne Michael 92
6th Austin Lee 68
7th Zack Hayes 67
8th Benjamin Kelley 63
9th Trevor Barrett 48
10th Samuel Evans 41

XC3 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jack Edmondson 145
2nd Jason Thomas 126
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 91
4th Hunter Neuwirth 86
5th Paul Whibley 67
6th Jaryn Williams 65
7th Joshua Adkins 58
8th Devan Welch 45
9th Dustin Gibson 43
10th Nate Smith 29

WXC Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Tayla Jones 100
2nd Becca Sheets 83
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 90
4th Rachel Gutish 66
5th Shelby Rolen 57
6th Brooke Cosner 50
7th Kendall LaFollette 48
8th Rachel Archer 30
9th Allie Spurgeon 26
10th Felicia Robichaud 25

GNCC - ATV

XC1 

Standing Rider Points
1st Walker Fowler 150
2nd Brycen Neal 106
3rd Adam McGill 103
4th Jarrod McClure 86
5th Landon Wolfe 73
6th Chris Borich 73
7th Martin Christofferson 48
8th Johnny Gallagher 45
9th Westley Wolfe 39
10th Joshua Merritt 38

XC2 

Standing Rider Points
1st Devon Feehan 133
2nd Hunter Hart 123
3rd Matthew Lindle 111
4th Greg Covert 99
5th Austin Abney 72
6th Levi Coen 64
7th Brandon Icard 64
8th Sam Hough 58
9th Kenny Shick 54
10th Cameron Bruce 52

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

MX Masters of Germany

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jens Getteman 45
2nd Dennis Ullrich 44
3rd Nikolaj Larsen 34
4th Brian Hsu 33
5th Henry Jacobi 30
6th Grobben Cedric 28
7th Jeremy Delince 25
8th Jarmoir Romancik 21
9th Bence Szvoboda 18
10th Luca Nijenhuis 18

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeffrey Herlings 86
2nd Gautier Paulin 84
3rd Max Anstie 59
4th Yentel Martens 58
5th Filip Bengtsson 58
6th Shaun Simpson 52
7th Max Nagl 47
8th Jeffrey Dewulf 41
9th Sven van der Mierden 34
10th Micha-Boy de Waal 32

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Brian Bogers 89
2nd Thomas Kjer Olson 85
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 84
4th Freek van der Vlist 51
5th Jago Geerts 48
6th Jed  Beaton 45
7th Jeremy Seewer 43
8th David Herbreteau 42
9th Lars van Berkel 37
10th Thomas Covington 36

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2