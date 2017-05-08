Wake-Up Call

Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV Race Center: Las Vegas Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
Monster Energy Supercross
Las Vegas - 250SX East
Full Results
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
| KawasakiKX 250F
|2
| Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
| KawasakiKX 250F
|3
| Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
| YamahaYZ250F
|4
| Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
| YamahaYZ250F
|5
| Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
| KTM250SX-F
|6
| Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
| HondaCRF 250
|7
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
| HusqvarnaFC250
|8
| Hayden Mellross
|Australia
| YamahaYZ250F
|9
| Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
| YamahaYZ250F
|10
| Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
| HondaCRF 250
|11
| Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
| KTM250SX-F
|12
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
| KawasakiKX 250F
|13
| Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
| YamahaYZ250F
|14
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
| KawasakiKX 250F
|15
| Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
| YamahaYZ250F
|16
| Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
| HondaCRF 250
|17
| Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
| YamahaYZ250F
|18
| Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
| HusqvarnaFC250
|19
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
| YamahaYZ250F
|20
| Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
| HusqvarnaFC250
|21
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
| KTM250SX-F
|22
| Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
| KTM250SX-F
Las Vegas - 450SX
Full Results
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
| HusqvarnaFC450
|2
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
| KawasakiKX 450F
|3
| Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
| KawasakiKX 450F
|4
| Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
|5
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
| HusqvarnaFC450
|6
| Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
| YamahaYZ450F
|7
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
|8
| Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
|9
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
| HondaCRF 450
|10
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
| YamahaYZ450F
|11
| Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
| HondaCRF 450
|12
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|13
| Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|14
| Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|15
| Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
| HondaCRF 450
|16
| Alex Ray
|Jackson, TN
| YamahaYZ450F
|17
| Dakota Tedder
|Surfside, CA
| KawasakiKX 450F
|18
| Adam Enticknap
|Lompoc, CA
| HondaCRF 450
|19
| Ronnie Stewart
|Easton, PA
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|20
| Scott Champion
|Temecula, CA
| YamahaYZ250F
|21
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|22
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
250SX West Standings - 2017
Full Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|180
|2
| Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|154
|3
| Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|143
|4
| Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|142
|5
| Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|122
|6
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|105
|7
| Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|96
|8
| Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|85
|9
| Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|73
|10
| Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|60
|11
| Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|57
|12
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|55
|13
| Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|54
|14
| Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|53
|15
| Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|45
|16
| Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|44
|17
| Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|39
|18
| Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|37
|19
| Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|30
|20
| Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|28
250SX East Standings - 2017
Full Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|173
|2
| Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|171
|3
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|166
|4
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|161
|5
| Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|144
|6
| Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|97
|7
| Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|86
|8
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|84
|9
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|82
|10
| Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|77
|11
| Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|63
|12
| Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|60
|13
| Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|55
|15
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|14
| Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|49
|16
| Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|46
|17
| Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|46
|18
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|37
|19
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|36
|20
| Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|33
450SX Standings - 2017
Full Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|359
|2
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|354
|3
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|293
|4
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|273
|5
| Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|221
|6
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|220
|7
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|212
|8
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|185
|9
| Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|182
|10
| Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|175
|11
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|167
|12
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|147
|13
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|129
|14
| Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|113
|15
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|103
|16
| Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|84
|17
| Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|83
|18
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|83
|19
| Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|59
|20
| Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
FIM World Motocross Championship
Round 7 – MXGP of Latvia – Kegums, Latvia
MXGP Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1 Points
|Race 2 Points
|Bike
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|25
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|16
|22
|KTM
|3rd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|20
|18
|Honda
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|22
|16
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|14
|14
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Max Anstie
|12
|15
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Max Nagl
|10
|13
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|11
|12
|KTM
|9th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|15
|7
|Yamaha
|10th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|0
|20
|Suzuki
|11th
|Tanel Leok
|9
|10
|Husqvarna
|12th
|Shaun Simpson
|18
|0
|Yamaha
|13th
|Romain Febvre
|5
|11
|Yamaha
|14th
|Jordi Tixier
|8
|8
|Kawasaki
|15th
|Harri Kullas
|4
|9
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Arnaud Tonus
|13
|0
|Yamaha
|17th
|Tim Gajser
|7
|0
|Honda
|18th
|Jose Butron
|0
|6
|KTM
|19th
|Damon Graulus
|6
|0
|Honda
|20th
|Prit Ratsep
|0
|5
|Honda
MX2 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1 Points
|Race 2 Points
|Bike
|1st
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|25
|22
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|20
|25
|KTM
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|16
|18
|KTM
|4th
|Jorge Prado
|18
|16
|KTM
|5th
|Conrad Mewse
|12
|20
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Darian Sanayei
|14
|14
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Julien Lieber
|13
|13
|KTM
|8th
|Benoit Paturel
|10
|15
|Yamaha
|9th
|Jeremy Seewer
|22
|0
|Suzuki
|10th
|Alvin Ostlund
|8
|11
|Yamaha
|11th
|Thomas Covington
|15
|4
|Husqvarna
|12th
|Bas Vaeseen
|7
|9
|Suzuki
|13th
|Brian Bogers
|0
|12
|KTM
|14th
|Karel Kutsar
|2
|10
|Husqvarna
|15th
|Anton Gole
|5
|6
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Hunter Lawrence
|11
|0
|Suzuki
|17th
|Petar Petrov
|4
|5
|Kawasaki
|18th
|Henry Jacobi
|9
|0
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Ben Watson
|0
|8
|KTM
|20th
|Brent Van doninck
|0
|7
|Yamaha
EMX 250 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1 Points
|Race 2 Points
|Bike
|1st
|Josiah Natzke
|25
|22
|KTM
|2nd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|22
|20
|KTM
|3rd
|Jago Geerts
|16
|25
|KTM
|4th
|Ruben Fernandez
|20
|14
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Jed Beaton
|13
|18
|Honda
|6th
|Alberto Forato
|15
|16
|Honda
|7th
|Ken Bengtson
|11
|15
|Yamaha
|8th
|Simone Furlotti
|18
|5
|Yamaha
|9th
|Todd Kellett
|6
|12
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Kim Savaste
|8
|8
|Kawasaki
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|258
|2nd
|Tim Gajser
|241
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|220
|4th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|214
|5th
|Clement Desalle
|210
|6th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|204
|7th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|174
|8th
|Romain Febvre
|147
|9th
|Max Nagl
|139
|10th
|Arnaud Tonus
|133
|11th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|124
|12th
|Shaun Simpson
|123
|13th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|106
|14th
|Max Anstie
|96
|15th
|Kevin Strijbos
|90
|16th
|Tanel Leok
|73
|17th
|Jose Butron
|55
|18th
|Jordi Tixier
|52
|19th
|Rui Goncalves
|49
|20th
|Valentin Guillod
|34
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|287
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|245
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|235
|4th
|Julien Lieber
|223
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|198
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|166
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|155
|8th
|Thomas Covington
|152
|9th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|133
|10th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|123
|11th
|Darian Sanayei
|118
|12th
|Michele Cervellin
|111
|13th
|Samuele Bernardini
|90
|14th
|Brian Bogers
|101
|15th
|Hunter Lawrence
|99
|16th
|Adam Sterry
|72
|17th
|Ben Watson
|66
|18th
|Alvin Ostlund
|64
|19th
|Conrad Mewse
|55
|20th
|Anton Gole
|49
EMX 250 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Morgan Lesiardo
|112
|2nd
|Miro Sihvonen
|90
|3rd
|Simone Furlotti
|86
|4th
|Ruben Fernandez
|74
|5th
|Nick Kouwenberg
|73
|6th
|Ken Bengtson
|69
|7th
|Karlis Sabulis
|66
|8th
|Jago Geerts
|64
|9th
|Alberto Forato
|63
|10th
|Jed Beaton
|54
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 14 – Orleans Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|1st
|2nd
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|3rd
|1st
|Honda
|3rd
|Ben Lamay
|4th
|3rd
|Honda
|4th
|Jacob Williamson
|5th
|4th
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|6th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Jared Lesher
|8th
|6th
|KTM
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|7th
|7th
|KTM
|8th
|Chris Blose
|2nd
|12th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|9th
|8th
|KTM
|10th
|Josh Cartwright
|10th
|9th
|Yamaha
AX Lites Regional Shootout
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|5th
|Jeramy Taylor
|KTM
|6th
|Curren Thurman
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Austin Walton
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jake Hogan
|Yamaha
|9th
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|10th
|Jake McKinney
|Kawasaki
250AX Race to the Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|196
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|186
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|179
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|144
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|123
|6th
|Gared Steinke
|113
|7th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|109
|8th
|Ben Lamay
|106
|9th
|Matt Goerke
|40
|10th
|Josh Osby
|37
AX Lites West Region Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|128
|2nd
|Hunter Sayles
|122
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|112
|4th
|Jeramy Taylor
|61
|5th
|Hunter Hilton
|54
|6th
|Austin Walton
|44
|7th
|Parker Fleming
|38
|8th
|Connor Perason
|32
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|32
|10th
|Jake Hogan
|30
AX Lites East Region Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|131
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|117
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
|11th
|Jake McKinney
|26
Australian MX Nationals
Round 3 – Conondale – Conondale, Queensland
MX1 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|5th
|Kade Mosig
|6th
|Luke Styke
|7th
|Jesse Dobson
|8th
|Luke Clout
|9th
|Kyle Peters
|10th
|Keiron Hall
MX2 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Mitchell Evans
|2nd
|Jackson Richardson
|3rd
|Wilson Todd
|4th
|Egan Mastn
|5th
|Kyle Webster
|6th
|Jayden rykers
|7th
|Aaron tanti
|8th
|Hamish Harwood
|9th
|Dylan Wills
|10th
|Richie Evans
MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|216
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|185
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|170
|4th
|Todd Waters
|166
|5th
|Luke Styke
|157
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|149
|7th
|Luke Clout
|141
|8th
|Kyle Peters
|134
|9th
|Aleksandr Tonkov
|126
|10th
|Brett Metcalfe
|109
MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Mitchell Evans
|196
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|187
|3rd
|Jackson Richardson
|178
|4th
|Egan Mastin
|171
|5th
|Kyle Webster
|150
|6th
|Hamish Harwood
|149
|7th
|Jayden Rykers
|145
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|137
|9th
|Richie Evans
|136
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
|136
Other 2017 Championship Standings
FIM World Motocross Championship
WMX
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Courtney Duncan
|83
|2nd
|Kiara Fontanesi
|77
|3rd
|Liva Lancelot
|67
|4th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|63
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|63
|6th
|Nicky van Wordragen
|59
|7th
|Amandine Verstappen
|56
|8th
|Shana van der Vlist
|50
|9th
|Francesca Nocera
|41
|10th
|Virginie Germond
|40
2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|145
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|114
|3rd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|100
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|75
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|57
|6th
|Jordan Ashburn
|56
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|54
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|53
|9th
|Josh strang
|46
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|38
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|140
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|101
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|92
|4th
|Jesse Groemm
|92
|5th
|Layne Michael
|92
|6th
|Austin Lee
|68
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|67
|8th
|Benjamin Kelley
|63
|9th
|Trevor Barrett
|48
|10th
|Samuel Evans
|41
XC3 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|126
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|91
|4th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|86
|5th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|65
|7th
|Joshua Adkins
|58
|8th
|Devan Welch
|45
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|43
|10th
|Nate Smith
|29
WXC Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|100
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|83
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|90
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|66
|5th
|Shelby Rolen
|57
|6th
|Brooke Cosner
|50
|7th
|Kendall LaFollette
|48
|8th
|Rachel Archer
|30
|9th
|Allie Spurgeon
|26
|10th
|Felicia Robichaud
|25
GNCC - ATV
XC1
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|150
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|106
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|103
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|86
|5th
|Landon Wolfe
|73
|6th
|Chris Borich
|73
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|48
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|45
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|39
|10th
|Joshua Merritt
|38
XC2
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|133
|2nd
|Hunter Hart
|123
|3rd
|Matthew Lindle
|111
|4th
|Greg Covert
|99
|5th
|Austin Abney
|72
|6th
|Levi Coen
|64
|7th
|Brandon Icard
|64
|8th
|Sam Hough
|58
|9th
|Kenny Shick
|54
|10th
|Cameron Bruce
|52
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
MX Masters of Germany
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jens Getteman
|45
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|44
|3rd
|Nikolaj Larsen
|34
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|33
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|30
|6th
|Grobben Cedric
|28
|7th
|Jeremy Delince
|25
|8th
|Jarmoir Romancik
|21
|9th
|Bence Szvoboda
|18
|10th
|Luca Nijenhuis
|18
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|86
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|84
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|59
|4th
|Yentel Martens
|58
|5th
|Filip Bengtsson
|58
|6th
|Shaun Simpson
|52
|7th
|Max Nagl
|47
|8th
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|41
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|34
|10th
|Micha-Boy de Waal
|32
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Brian Bogers
|89
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer Olson
|85
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|84
|4th
|Freek van der Vlist
|51
|5th
|Jago Geerts
|48
|6th
|Jed Beaton
|45
|7th
|Jeremy Seewer
|43
|8th
|David Herbreteau
|42
|9th
|Lars van Berkel
|37
|10th
|Thomas Covington
|36
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2