Tyler and Adam Enticknap Injury Updates

Both Enticknap brothers are recovering from injuries sustained in the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Tyler sustained a broken tibula and fibula in the 450 semi race after making a mistake in a rhythm section. According to his Instagram account, Tyler will know more today if the injury will require surgery. It was the second-straight week where he was battling for the final transfer spot to the main event before suffering a heartbreaking ending.

Adam is still in the hospital as he recovers from broken ribs, two broken collarbones, and a partially collapsed lung, according to his Twitter account. Adam sustained the injuries after crashing in the whoops in the main event and getting hit by Jake Weimer. He was unable to finish the main event and was credited with 18th.