Osborne, A Ray, Clason, Eddie Ray, and More on Pulpmx Show Tonight

What a race in Las Vegas and because there’s so much to talk about, the Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing might be the longest show we’ve ever had. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in co-host Eddie Ray into the studio all show to talk about what he thought of everything that happened in Vegas.

Also in-studio all show are K1 Speed’s Cade Clason and CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha’s Alex Ray who raced the whole season as 450SX privateers and will be on to talk about their seasons (Ray beat Clason in the standings) and the series as a whole. Clason’s going to Canada this summer to race the nationals up there and Ray’s looking for a bike to ride.

Christina Denney, the team manager of CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha and owner of Roost MX graphics will also be in-studio to talk about the year that was for her team and how she managed to keep her sanity working with Ray and Heath Harrison.

And finally, on the phone will be the story from Las Vegas, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne. Wacko Zacho fell in the first turn and somehow came back to pass Joey Savatgy for the 250SX East Region championship with one turn to go. It was an amazing race and Osborne will be on to talk about what happened and how he did it.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

