KTM, Troy Lee Designs Agree to Multi-Year Extension

KTM and Troy Lee Designs have reached an agreement that will see Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM serve as the official factory KTM 250 team through the 2020 season. KTM made the announcement over the weekend.

“I am extremely happy that we can extend this very successful partnership. With Troy Lee, we have found the perfect partner to look after our youngest—the future riders,” said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer in a statement. “The record of riders who have won their first 250 race in supercross or motocross under the TLD leadership is just outstanding. We are proud and happy to name TLD our factory team. I want to especially thank Troy and team manager Tyler Keefe for this professional partnership.”



Troy Lee added: “It has been such a fantastic experience working with KTM and it is a privilege to continue the partnership with the race teams and the KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge. I look forward to continuing this first-class relationship for many more years.”



The partnership also includes the continuation of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Amateur Racing Team, as well as Troy Lee Designs as the official gear sponsor of the KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge.

TLD took over as the official factory KTM 250 team prior to the start of the 2016 season.