Tim Gajser Undergoing Medical Examination After Crash at MXGP of Latvia [Update]

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser is undergoing medical examination following a brutal crash in the second moto of the MXGP of Latvia today, according to the team.

Gajser was trying to chase down leader Jeffrey Herlings in the second moto when he lost his footing in a rhythm section and cartwheeled off the bike. He was unable to finish the race.

Gajer, who entered the weekend as the points leader in MXGP, now trails Antonio Cairoli by 17 points.

We’ll provide an update as we know more.

[Update]

According to MX Vice, Gajser did not break anything and is just "sore" following his crash.