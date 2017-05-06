Race Day Feed: Las Vegas

Get ready for what could be the second-wildest night of Monster Energy Supercross in quite some time (because last week will be nearly impossible to top). It's the final round of the 17-race season, and the 450SX Championship is still up for grabs, with Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey leading by nine points, and thus needing to finish fourth or better to lock up the crown no matter what Tomac does. Tomac, of Monster Energy Kawasaki, hopes to collect his tenth win of the season, and then with some luck, not break a record for most wins on a season without winning a championship. Currently that record is held by Damon Bradshaw, who won nine races in 1992 but came up short of the title.

Dungey's lead is huge compared to what has developed in the 250SX East Region, with three riders separated by just one point. Jordon Smith is the points leader on his Red Bull TLD KTM, holding the red plate right now for the first time in his career. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy and Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna's Zach Osborne sit one point back. Meanwhile the 250SX West Region Championship has already been clinched by Justin Hill.

Osborne has significant momentum after a come-from-behind win last week in New Jersey, as he passed Smith and Savatgy to get the lead. But that soft, rutted track is completely different that the slick hard pack here in Las Vegas.

Osborne said yesterday he aims to be a well-rounded rider and perform just as well on hard pack as any other track, but there are some factors to consider. Last week Osborne was able to find lines and make quick, easy passes even after a bad start. It won't be as easy to do that tonight, so if he suffers a bad start, especially in a field loaded with east and west talent, he could be in trouble. We talked to MTF's Bryan Johnson, who works with Smith, and he said they're counting on the start to help Smith tonight, as he's been good out of the gate lately.

Another factor: teammates. We don't expect takeouts, and even blatant pull overs might not happen. But subtle things like gate selection will be interesting to watch. Will one team surround a title rival off the gate and try to crowd him? Or will they put teammates besides teammates to insure the guy that needs to get ahead gets the jump?

This is going to be interesting.