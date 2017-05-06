Privateer Profile: Chris Alldredge Update

A couple of months ago we talked to Chris Alldredge, who was just getting back to 100 percent a few weeks before supercross started, and he seemed confident going into Anaheim 1 after having two tough introductory seasons. Unfortunately for him, he suffered a broken collarbone in a practice crash the week following Anaheim 1. He returned in Oakland but didn’t have much success there or in Arlington. A few weeks ago, he got hurt in a nasty crash in Seattle that involved Shane McElrath, which ended his season. We called him up today to see how his recovery is going, what he’s up to now, and what he has planned for the future.

“The crash was, for lack of a better term, really really bad. It was just one of those unlucky things where I made the mistake and wrecked. Unfortunately, I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I’m actually still really bummed that Shane [McElrath] got hurt out of the deal. Even though he went and won Salt Lake [City Supercross] it still makes me feel bad because if I wouldn’t have wrecked he would have never been put in that situation. It was really bad and I ended up with the laundry list of injuries that there was [partially collapsed Lung, small bit of air in chest, grade one lacerated liver and adrenal gland. Fractured 10th rib, fractured pelvis, and fractured L1, L2, L3, and L4.] and only spent about 28 hours in the hospital and they were pretty happy with what they were seeing. I wasn’t bleeding at an uncontrollable rate; it was just a steady rate. So they were like, ‘Hey, you can go home if you want. It could get worse but it doesn’t look like it’s going to.’ So me and my mom jumped in my truck—I only live about five hours from Seattle. Drove back here to my hometown and have just been spending all my time here.”

Spending some time at home after his injuries last year was a big part of why Alldredge felt so refreshed and ready going into the season. With so much time spent at the test tracks which are very often located in another state, time with the family often gets pushed down on the priority list for riders. Now, Alldredge is taking some time to reconnect with his siblings.