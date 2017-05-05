Watch: Las Vegas Pre-Race Press Conference

Ahead of the final round of Monster Energy Supercross this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feld Motor Sports is hosting a press conference live from Sam Boyd Stadium today at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST.

Riders expected to attend are Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey and Marvin Musquin, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson and Honda HRC's Cole Seely.

Think they'll have anything to talk about?

Watch it live later today below.