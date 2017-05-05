KTM Announces Contingency for 125 Dream Race Triple Crown

Murrieta, Calif. – KTM Motorsports is pleased to announce its contingency program for the FMF 125 Dream Race Triple Crown Invitational, set to run in conjunction with three rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this summer. Beginning with the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 20, the FMF 125 Dream Race Triple Crown will also take place at the Thunder Valley National and the Washougal National.

KTM will offer contingency to any KTM rider that finishes inside the top three at each of the three rounds of the series. The payout breakdown is as follows: first place: $400, second place: $200, third place: $100. Additionally, if a KTM rider wins the overall championship, an additional $500 contingency payment will be awarded.

Racers interested in the KTM Cash Contingency Program should visit www.ktmcash.com for details and to register for future earnings.