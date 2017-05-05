How to Watch: Las Vegas and More

Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.
FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 17 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 7 of the FIM Motocross World Championship.
Monster Energy Supercross
TV Schedule
Round 17 | Las vegas, nv | sam boyd stadium
Saturday, May 6
Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Live
Online Schedule
Qualifying - 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com
Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App
International
Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.
FIM motocross world championship
TV Schedule
Round 7 | mxgp of Latvia | Kegums
Sunday, May 7
MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 7 | mxgp of Latvia | Kegums
Saturday, May 6 | Sunday, May 7
Saturday
EMX 125 | Race 1- 8:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 9:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 1 - 10:45 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 125 | Race 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 - 4:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 6:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 9:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
2017 Standings
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|341
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|332
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|292
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|248
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|212
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|180
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|154
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|143
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|142
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|122
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|160
|2
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|159
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|159
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|146
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|126
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|234
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|220
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|192
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|182
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|176
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|242
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|223
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|197
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|188
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|173
Other Links
Other Info
Sam Boyd Stadium
7000 East Russell Rd
Las Vegas, NV
Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:30 p.m. local
Ticket Prices
Tickets for the Monster Energy Supercross finale start at $46
*Additional fees may apply. Prices subject to market demand and availability.
Tickets available at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office, UNLVtickets outlets, online at www.UNLVtickets.com, charge by phone at (702) 739-FANS and at select Yamaha dealers (listed below). Tickets will also be available at the Sam Boyd Stadium Box Office the day of the event only.
Pit Party
The Pit Party (12:00pm - 6:00pm) offers a full day of entertainment including athlete autographs, freestyle motocross, and experiential elements. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports.
Pit passes are $20 each through UNLVtickets.com or 702-739-FANS. Or get FREE access by simply recycling an empty can of Monster Energy. Restrictions and additional charges may apply. Pit pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.