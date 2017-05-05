How to Watch: Las Vegas and More

Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 17 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 7 of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 17 | Las vegas, nv | sam boyd stadium
Saturday, May 6

Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Live

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 7 | mxgp of Latvia | Kegums
Sunday, May 7

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 7 | mxgp of Latvia | Kegums
Saturday, May 6 | Sunday, May 7

Saturday

EMX 125 | Race 1- 8:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 9:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 1 - 10:45 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 - 4:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 6:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 9:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN341
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO332
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France292
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM248
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA212
Full Standings

250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR180
2Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC154
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH143
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador142
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA122
Full Standings

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Jordon Smith Belmont, NC160
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA159
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA159
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL146
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France126
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 234
2nd Antonio Cairoli 220
3rd Gautier Paulin 192
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 182
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 176

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 242
2nd Jeremy Seewer 223
3rd Julien Lieber 197
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 188
5th Benoit Paturel 173

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

Title Scenarios

2017 Numbers

Race Center

2017 450SX Team Guide

MXGP Preview

Other Info

Sam Boyd Stadium
7000 East Russell Rd
Las Vegas, NV

Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:30 p.m. local

Ticket Prices 

Tickets for the Monster Energy Supercross finale start at $46
*Additional fees may apply. Prices subject to market demand and availability.

Tickets available at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office, UNLVtickets outlets, online at www.UNLVtickets.com, charge by phone at (702) 739-FANS and at select Yamaha dealers (listed below). Tickets will also be available at the Sam Boyd Stadium Box Office the day of the event only.

Pit Party

The Pit Party (12:00pm - 6:00pm) offers a full day of entertainment including athlete autographs, freestyle motocross, and experiential elements. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports.

Pit passes are $20 each through UNLVtickets.com or 702-739-FANS. Or get FREE access by simply recycling an empty can of Monster Energy. Restrictions and additional charges may apply.  Pit pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.

Animated track map

Track Map

Race day schedule

Seating Chart