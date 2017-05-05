How to Watch: Las Vegas and More

Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 17 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 7 of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 17 | Las vegas, nv | sam boyd stadium

Saturday, May 6

Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Live

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 7 | mxgp of Latvia | Kegums

Sunday, May 7

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 7 | mxgp of Latvia | Kegums

Saturday, May 6 | Sunday, May 7

Saturday



EMX 125 | Race 1- 8:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Qualifying - 9:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | Race 1 - 10:45 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | Race 2 - 4:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 1 - 6:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 - 9:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 Standings