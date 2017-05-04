The Word On...

Ducati Sale?

Could the Italian motorcycle manufacturer be back on the market? Maybe, according to a recent report from Reuters, who cited sources familiar with the matter. Ducati was bought in 2012 for $935 million by Volkswagen. As Volkswagen continues to streamline operations following its emissions scandal, Ducati could be offloaded to another company, per the report. One source told Reuters that Ducati could fetch a valuation of up to 1.5 billion euros if sold. In 2016, Ducati posted sales of 593 million euros, according to Audi's annual report.

The motorbike maker may appeal to peers in China, India's Hero (HROM.NS) or investors such as the consortium that bought British sports car maker Aston Martin in 2007, the sources said. "It is an asset for trophy buyers with bigger interest in the brand than in the technology," one of the people said. Private equity firms could also be attracted to a brand whose motorcycles have won the Superbike racing competition 17 times, the sources said. It remained unclear whether large competitors such as Polaris (PII.N), Harley Davidson, Suzuki (7269.T), Honda (7267.T) or Kawasaki (3045.T) might be interested, they added. If VW does not attract sufficient interest, it may also consider a stock market flotation for Ducati, the people said.

Read the entire article here.

Dealer Rankings

In the newly released Pied Piper’s 2017 Prospect Satisfaction Index survey, BMW Motorrad dealerships overtook Ducati, who ranked as the top brand for three consecutive years, as the top dealer. The annual study takes into account the combination of “mystery shopper” experiences, as well as tying in scoring results with a brand’s sales success. “Five years ago, BMW dealerships performed below the industry average, with a PSI score of 98, but since then the BMW average PSI score has improved every year as sales behaviors have changed,” the research organization stated. Harley-Davidson ranked second ahead of Polaris Industries’ Indian brand in third and Ducati fourth. Brands demonstrating the greatest improvement over 2016, in addition to BMW, were Husqvarna, Triumph and Yamaha.

More from Pied Piper’s PSI results:

Dealers selling Indian, Ducati and Harley-Davidson were most likely to provide reasons why a shopper should buy from their dealership, rather than just selling the product. Dealers selling KTM, Zero and Can-Am were least likely to promote the benefits of buying from their store. Nationally, sales personnel evangelized their dealership 47 percent of the time.

Dealers selling Harley, Triumph and Polaris were most likely to ask for a shopper’s contact information, but Dealers selling Yamaha, Husqvarna and Honda were least likely. Nationally, Dealer personnel asked for contact information only 58 percent of the time.

Read the entire press release here.