MX Sports and VetTix.org to Offer Free Admission to Military Veterans at Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - MX Sports Pro Racing, the National Promoters Group (NPG), and the Veteran Tickets Foundation have announced their continued partnership for the upcoming 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Through a cooperative initiative between these parties, military veterans will be provided the opportunity to obtain free admission at all 12 rounds of the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series via VetTix.org, a national non-profit, non-governmental 501c(3) tax- exempt organization.

A sum of 50 tickets per round, and 750 tickets in total, will be donated to Vet Tix and made available at no cost to both active duty and retired service men and women. The tickets will be made available two weeks prior to each respective round of the championship, first come, first serve, through VetTix.org.

Additionally, GEICO Motorcycle, a longtime support of both Pro Motocross and the military, will leverage its support of the championship to provide an additional 50 tickets for select rounds on the schedule—the Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic, FMF Glen Helen National, and GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National. The renowned insurance provider will host a VIP hospitality area at these events for military veterans and their families, who simply need to show a valid military ID for complimentary access.

"We couldn't be more pleased to extend our partnership with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. This has become a highly anticipated and sought-after tradition for our veterans and their families," said Brandi Shannon, Chief of Community Relations at Veteran Tickets Foundation. "This initiative provides an otherwise unattainable opportunity for many of our veterans to experience a truly exhilarating sport, and generate one-of-a-kind memories with their families. It's just one way we're all able to show our appreciation for their service."

Vet Tix holds partnerships with virtually all major sporting leagues, highlighted by marquee organizations like Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, National Football League, and National Hockey League. In addition to those, Vet Tix works alongside sports entertainment franchises like World Wrestling Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders, as well as motorsports organizations like the NHRA and several racetracks that host NASCAR and IndyCar events.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was one of the first prominent motorsports properties in the country to establish this service for veterans of the armed forces, and enters its sixth year of partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation.

"We're proud to be one of the pioneering racing organizations of this incredible annual effort to share our gratitude for everything our veterans do to protect the country," said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs. "It's a small token of our appreciation that we ultimately hope spawns countless memories and creates new motocross fans for life. The Veteran Tickets Foundation has been an incredible partner for the past half decade, and we look forward to continuing this unique and special tradition."

Based in Phoenix, the Veterans Tickets Foundation was founded by U.S. Navy veteran Michael Focareto in 2008 and has been providing free tickets to veterans and active-duty members of the military and their families ever since. Over the course of nearly a decade, the organization has given away well over 1 million tickets to veterans nationwide.

All active and retired military veterans can create an account on VetTix.org to receive emails and reminders about when 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship tickets become available. Additionally, more information can be found at VetTix.org.

The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, May 20, with the Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic from Prairie City SVRA in Sacramento, California.

2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship