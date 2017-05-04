Husqvarna Names Diego Clement Head of Motorsport

Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce the strategic restructuring within their Motorsport Department. With immediate effect Diego Clement joins the brand as the new head of Husqvarna Motorsport and Robert Jonas assuming a new role as Vice President of Off-road Motorsports at KTM Group.

Enjoying one of the most successful eras of its recent history, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Motorsport Department will see Diego Clement manage all Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and factory supported activities globally. The Switzerland native will be responsible for all of Husqvarna’s racing activities, including motocross, supercross, enduro, extreme enduro, and SuperEnduro racing programs.

Actively involved in top-level motocross racing as a racer and later as a team manager, the 26-year-old has been managing the Swiss Team at the Motocross of Nations for the last eight years. He joins Husqvarna’s Motorsport Department having previously held Motorsports and Marketing Coordinator positions within the motorcycle industry. Representing Husqvarna in motorsport since February 2014, former Vice President for Husqvarna Motorsport Robert Jonas assumes a new role as Vice President of Off-road Motorsports at KTM Group, responsible of all Off-road activities within KTM Group's Motorsport department.

Robert Jonas – Vice President of Off-road Motorsports at KTM Group: “We’d like to warmly welcome Diego to the Husqvarna family. As an expert in the off-road racing segment we believe he is a perfect fit for the role of head of Husqvarna’s Motorsport Department. With motorsport activities being a strategic tool for the growth of the brand, we trust that Diego’s enthusiasm and experience will help our teams and riders continue their successes in all fields of motorcycle competition worldwide.”

Diego Clement – Head of Motorsport at Husqvarna Motorcycles: “I’m very happy and extremely grateful to be a part of this competition-driven company, Husqvarna Motorcycles. To represent Husqvarna in all off-road disciplines in Europe and the US is a true honor. Combining passion with a willingness to work hard I’m looking forward to assisting Husqvarna continue winning races and title across the globe. This is really an exciting time for both Husqvarna Motorcycles and myself personally.”