Cole Seely Out for Las Vegas, Christian Craig to Fill-In

Current 250SX GEICO Honda rider Christian Craig will once again fill-in for the injured Cole Seely this Saturday at the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in Las Vegas, Nevada, Honda HRC announced today.

After missing the previous two rounds, Seely returned to action last weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but reinjured his groin (adductor muscle) in the main event when he cased a rhythm section and the impact ripped his feet off the pegs. He was unable to finish the race and was credited with 21st. Seely will now focus on the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship which begins on May 20 at Hangtown.

“I’m really disappointed that I won’t be racing again this weekend,” Seely said in a team statement. “After a solid start to the season, it’s definitely a bummer that the end of supercross hasn’t gone as planned. I’m hoping that taking this weekend off will give me the time I need to recover so I can start preparing for motocross.”

Seely currently holds a four-point lead on Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Davi Millsaps for fifth in 450SX points.

Craig, who is slated to fill-in for the injured Ken Roczen in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, replaced Seely for Salt Lake City and finished 11th in his first career 450SX points paying race. Craig is currently sixth in 250SX East Region points standings, and has been eliminated from title contention.

“It’s unfortunate that Cole won’t be competing in Las Vegas, but it’s important for us to have him recovered and ready for Hangtown,” said Team Honda HRC manager Dan Betley. “We’re lucky to have such a good partnership with GEICO Honda and are happy they’ve allowed us to put Christian back on the bike for this weekend. He posted a solid result in Salt Lake City, so we’re hoping to build on that and get some momentum going into AMA Pro Motocross.”