Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha Signs Stone Edler
May 3, 2017 10:30am | by: Chase Stallo
A week after parting ways with Jon Ames, Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha has signed Stone Edler for the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in Las Vegas this weekend.
Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha is a supercross-only outfit, so this will be a one-race deal for the team and Edler.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity BPR is giving me, they’re great people and an awesome team, I can’t wait for Vegas,” said Edler.
Recommended Reading
“We are excited to have Stone on the team for the final round,” said Steve Oslund team owner. “He has had a lot of adversity in his life and his hard work is going to pay off this weekend.”
Edler recently made his first career main event in Salt Lake City finishing 19th.