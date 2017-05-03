Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha Signs Stone Edler

A week after parting ways with Jon Ames, Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha has signed Stone Edler for the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in Las Vegas this weekend.

Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha is a supercross-only outfit, so this will be a one-race deal for the team and Edler.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity BPR is giving me, they’re great people and an awesome team, I can’t wait for Vegas,” said Edler.