Millsaps' GoPro Catches Eli Tomac Crash

GoPro released their footage today from East Rutherford, and it catches both of Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac's crashes while leading from the viewpoint of Davi Millsaps

Around the 1:33 mark, Millsaps, who was running third behind Anderson and Tomac, is just close enough to catch Anderson sliding out after the triple.

A minute later, Millsaps, who was running third still after getting passed by Dungey, catches Tomac washing out his front-end before the first triple.