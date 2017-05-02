KTM Announces 2018 SX and SX-F Lineup

It's May and it's already new-bike season? Apparently so, as KTM has previewed the 2018 lineup of SX motocross bikes, which includes an all-new 85cc machine, and small refinements to the rest of the line.

At this point you're probably salivating for those fuel-injected two strokes KTM teased a few weeks back, but those were announced only as enduro models, designed to meet public-land emissions requirements. We'll see where they slot into KTM's 2018 plans when the off-road model range is introduced.

But there should be something else big in store for the motocross folks. We hear KTM's Factory Edition line for 2018 will be all-new, and launch the next-generation of KTM bikes. That's the same thing KTM did with the Factory Edition bikes in 2015 and 2012. So stay tuned for that.

Meanwhile, here's KTM's press release on the 2018 SX lineup.

Murrieta, Calif. - KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to release a first-look at the 2018 lineup for its class-leading SX range, which includes a brand new KTM 85 SX machine for junior riders.

With its 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, from the KTM 50 SX to the KTM 450 SX-F ultimate powerhouse, KTM offers high quality serial equipment in all of its motocross range. As developed for its factory racing teams, which have won numerous races and championships, including back-to-back AMA 450 Supercross titles with Ryan Dungey, as well as the FIM MX2 World Championship with Jeffrey Herlings, these KTM serial machines are renowned for being Ready to Race right out of the crate.

2018 KTM 85 SX HIGHLIGHTS