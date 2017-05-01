Wilson, Baker, Bailey and Ward on Pulpmx Show Tonight

What a race we had in East Rutherford and the Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight trying to cover everything from Marvin Musquin's move over to Joey Savatgy’s penalty to the craziness in the semi races. Host Steve Matthes will welcome back in Dirt Rider Magazine’s Kris Keefer to talk about all that and more.

Rockstar Husqvarna's Dean Wilson had a good weekend in that he qualified well, ran near the front for some of the main event before settling in for 10th. We’ll talk to Wilson about that race, his prep for the outdoors, and more.

Trainer Aldon Baker had a nice night with all three of his athletes finishing on the podium in the 450SX Class, Ryan Dungey taking the points lead back and Zach Osborne winning the 250SX Class. We’ll have Aldon on to talk about that race, working with these great athletes and more.

David Bailey and Jeff Ward are legends of the sport and they’re teaming up with Doug Henry and Micky Dymond to compete in the Race Across America (RAAM) that’s a race across America on a bicycle. We’ll have both of these icons on tonight to talk about the race, raising some money for it, and we’ll slip some SX talk in there as well.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand Goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

